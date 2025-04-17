Electronic Waste : Secure Recycling expands e-waste shredding operations with duo of UNTHA shredders
As the company grew, the need for increased processing capacity and efficiency led to the addition of UNTHA Mobil-e ZR2400W and XR3000C shredders.
These state of the art machines not only increased throughput, but eventually replaced the RS100, optimising Secure Recycling's operations with superior performance, cost savings and reduced downtime.
The ZR2400W pre-shredder has reduced the power required for shredding and enabled Secure Recycling to process larger and heavier materials - such as printers and stadium-sized LED panels - while the XR3000C shredder has achieved approximately four times the throughput of the RS100, thanks to its robust construction and superior ability to handle unshreddable items without damage, further improving efficiency and performance.
Secure Recycling processes a wide range of electronic waste, achieving throughput rates of up to seven tonnes per hour, depending on the material. The shredders consistently produce a 2-inch particle size, which is then further separated using the latest technologies to maximise resource recovery.
“These machines are the backbone of our operations,” Mario Jurcic, president of Secure Recycling, explained. “Their robustness and ease of maintenance give our team the confidence to push boundaries and see what’s possible.”
This investment is in line with Secure Recycling's long-term vision for growth and environmental responsibility. The shredders have drastically reduced downtime, resulting in the lowest number of business interruptions since the company was founded. In addition, the energy-efficient technology helps to reduce costs while promoting sustainability in the electronics recycling industry.
With these advanced shredders in place, Secure Recycling is poised to explore new market opportunities and continue its trajectory of steady growth. “Our journey is built on hard work and determination, and these shredders are a key ingredient in our recipe for success,” said Jurcic.
"Secure Recycling has been a fantastic partner for UNTHA America. The firm’s commitment to innovation and efficiency in e-waste recycling sets a high standard for the industry," said Charles Hildebrand, sales manager at UNTHA America. "This project showcases the power of our shredding technology in delivering reliable, cost-effective solutions for high-volume electronic scrap processing. We're proud to support Secure Recycling in its mission to advance sustainable IT asset disposition."
As a RIOS certified recycler, Secure Recycling remains committed to providing secure and compliant IT asset disposition services to individuals, businesses and government agencies across the country. The company's latest investment ensures that it will continue to lead the way in responsible electronics recycling for years to come.