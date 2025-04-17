As the company grew, the need for increased processing capacity and efficiency led to the addition of UNTHA Mobil-e ZR2400W and XR3000C shredders.

These state of the art machines not only increased throughput, but eventually replaced the RS100, optimising Secure Recycling's operations with superior performance, cost savings and reduced downtime.

The ZR2400W pre-shredder has reduced the power required for shredding and enabled Secure Recycling to process larger and heavier materials - such as printers and stadium-sized LED panels - while the XR3000C shredder has achieved approximately four times the throughput of the RS100, thanks to its robust construction and superior ability to handle unshreddable items without damage, further improving efficiency and performance.