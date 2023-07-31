The new steel plant in Litér is designed to handle large and heavy components of up to approximately 30 m in length and 25 t in weight, with a capacity of 20,000 t of steel structures per year in the current expansion phase. The 29,000 m² greenfield production facility offers increased capacity not only through increased floor space but also through high throughput, as storage, work preparation, and intralogistics have been optimised and tailored to the particularly large components of the construction equipment industry. Investment has also been made in modern machine tools and machining centres for mechanical machining and flame and laser cutting. There is also an ergonomically designed welding area for the production of welded structures and a paint shop equipped to the latest standards.

"With the new plant, we are supplementing our previous steel component production in Balatonfüred. The locations are also logistically connected via plant traffic," says Managing Director Michael Seiferling.