Sustainable steel production : Sennebogen opens new steel plant in Hungary
The engineering company Sennebogen has grown significantly in recent years. "Termelés-Logistic-Centrum GmbH is our most important supplier of steel assemblies. With this investment in Hungary, we are not only expanding our capacities to meet the growing demand, but also building reserves for the future," says shareholder Walter Sennebogen.
About half an hour’s drive from the first Sennebogen steel plant in Balatonfüred, the new site in Litér was commissioned in July 2022 after only 2.5 years of construction.
Greenfield capacity expansion
The new steel plant in Litér is designed to handle large and heavy components of up to approximately 30 m in length and 25 t in weight, with a capacity of 20,000 t of steel structures per year in the current expansion phase. The 29,000 m² greenfield production facility offers increased capacity not only through increased floor space but also through high throughput, as storage, work preparation, and intralogistics have been optimised and tailored to the particularly large components of the construction equipment industry. Investment has also been made in modern machine tools and machining centres for mechanical machining and flame and laser cutting. There is also an ergonomically designed welding area for the production of welded structures and a paint shop equipped to the latest standards.
"With the new plant, we are supplementing our previous steel component production in Balatonfüred. The locations are also logistically connected via plant traffic," says Managing Director Michael Seiferling.
Energy self-sufficient thanks to photovoltaic system
The investment has created 80 new jobs in an attractive working environment for skilled workers, particularly construction mechanics and welders. In addition to the production hall, the 13-hectare site includes modern office space and a staff canteen.
Sustainability also played a key role in the design of the new site. For example, the plant is equipped with a 2.4 megawatt photovoltaic system, which will make the plant energy self-sufficient. The office building is also heated with energy-efficient underfloor heating and the production hall with low-temperature heating using concrete core activation.