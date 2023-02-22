The 4-section Full Power boom, which telescopes to a standard length of 42 m, offers a decisive time advantage, especially on complex jobs with changing boom lengths. Thanks to multi-cylinder technology, the maintenance-free boom control provides variable telescoping and is always force-locked. This means that any desired boom length can be achieved quickly and easily, and the best payloads are always automatically achieved. As an option, the reach can be further extended to 57 m with a double folding boom that can be angled, making it particularly attractive for civil engineering applications. Operation is simple and intuitive with joystick control.

The 683 E's telescopic undercarriage has a maximum track width of 4.2 m. Depending on requirements, this can be reduced symmetrically or asymmetrically to as little as 2.68 m, with the load charts automatically adapting to the respective track width. The robust design of the undercarriage eliminates the need for time-consuming positioning of the machine, which is particularly beneficial when working on slopes and in pick-and-place applications. Not only does the 80-tonne machine boast impressive load capacities on slopes of up to 4 degrees, it can also travel with 100% of the rated load on the hook. The standard 800 mm triple grouser shoes provide a high degree of stability while minimising ground pressure.

The 80 t crane is capable of unloading itself from a truck and with the aid of the radio remote control it is completely self-assembling. With crawler tracks attached, it has a transport width of only 3.5 m. After simple disassembly of the crawler, not only is the transport weight reduced by almost 20 t, but the transport width also contracts to 3.0 m.