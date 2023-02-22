Collection and Handling : Sennebogen expands crane range: introduction of the 80 t telescopic crawler crane 683 E
Telescopic crawler cranes have been a speciality of the Bavarian machine manufacturer SENNEBOGEN for more than 30 years, and the company has successfully established this flexible crane concept on international markets. As a further fifth generation model, SENNEBOGEN is now introducing an 80-tonne mid-range machine that covers a wide range of applications with its heavy-duty boom and powerful drive and winch motors. It is ideal for building and civil engineering, bridge construction, pile driving for sheet piling and as an agile service crane. Its particularly robust design shows its strength in heavy-duty use on rough construction sites, where it can easily handle pick-and-carry tasks as well as lifting operations on a 4-degree incline.
The 80-tonne telecrane is powered by a 186 kW Cummins engine with state-of-the-art Stage V exhaust treatment. The main and auxiliary winches are driven by a high-pressure piston engine, providing a substantial pulling force of 72 kN each and cable speeds of up to 120 m/min. The individually configurable equipment can be complemented by a wide range of attachments, options and additional features, such as a programmable working range limiter and safety and low temperature packages, which will appeal to users in specialist civil engineering and hydraulic engineering sectors, among others.
Flexible on the ground and at heights
The 4-section Full Power boom, which telescopes to a standard length of 42 m, offers a decisive time advantage, especially on complex jobs with changing boom lengths. Thanks to multi-cylinder technology, the maintenance-free boom control provides variable telescoping and is always force-locked. This means that any desired boom length can be achieved quickly and easily, and the best payloads are always automatically achieved. As an option, the reach can be further extended to 57 m with a double folding boom that can be angled, making it particularly attractive for civil engineering applications. Operation is simple and intuitive with joystick control.
The 683 E's telescopic undercarriage has a maximum track width of 4.2 m. Depending on requirements, this can be reduced symmetrically or asymmetrically to as little as 2.68 m, with the load charts automatically adapting to the respective track width. The robust design of the undercarriage eliminates the need for time-consuming positioning of the machine, which is particularly beneficial when working on slopes and in pick-and-place applications. Not only does the 80-tonne machine boast impressive load capacities on slopes of up to 4 degrees, it can also travel with 100% of the rated load on the hook. The standard 800 mm triple grouser shoes provide a high degree of stability while minimising ground pressure.
The 80 t crane is capable of unloading itself from a truck and with the aid of the radio remote control it is completely self-assembling. With crawler tracks attached, it has a transport width of only 3.5 m. After simple disassembly of the crawler, not only is the transport weight reduced by almost 20 t, but the transport width also contracts to 3.0 m.
Always work ergonomically and safely - in the comfortable Maxcab cabin
Machine operators appreciate the ergonomic advantages of the particularly spacious Maxcab. For a comfortable view of even distant loads, the cab has a possible standard tilt of 20 degrees. Optionally, the crane can also be equipped with a hydraulically elevating cab that can be tilted 30 degrees at an eye level of 5.55 m. Large-area window elements provide an optimal view of the entire safety and work area. In addition, the machine can also be operated from outside the cabin via a radio remote control. Cameras and a large monitor extend the operator's field of vision to the rear and right side, and can also be used to monitor the winches. The electric dual-axis control system features joystick control buttons for optional attachments and the graphically displayed load moment limiter. The system provides an audio-visual warning and locks the control lever when the load limits are reached or exceeded. The intuitive Sencon control system provides important diagnostics as well as valuable data on payloads, boom angle, boom length, and radius, thus supporting the operator in his work with the machine - for maximum availability.
The SENNEBOGEN 683 E also proves to be highly advantageous in terms of service friendliness. A central lubrication point for the boom base axle, luffing cylinder, and slewing ring greatly reduces operator maintenance. Optimum access to the service points and clear identification of the components also save valuable time in daily operation.