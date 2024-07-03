Even though the global public focuses on plastic waste, we humans of course produce other waste streams that, if not treated correctly, cause environmental problems. Biowaste is one of them. 40 per cent of EU organic waste still ends up in landfill. In the US it's almost two-thirds. The decomposition of biowaste can contaminate local soil and water. As it breaks down it also releases methane, a greenhouse gas 20 times more powerful than carbon dioxide in terms of climate change effects. Landfills are worldwide the third-biggest human-caused source of methane, which is mostly created by organic material.

The solution to this problem is as simple as it is complicated. Simple because we just have to keep biowaste out of landfills. Complicated because the separate collection of biowaste does not come cheap and requires a lot of public education. Nevertheless, the EU and US are ramping up their biowaste game.



Apart from composting, anaerobic digestion is an ecologically and economically viable option to deal with all the organic material from plant by-products, animal manure as well as biowaste from households or industry. "These residues are placed in a biogas digester in the absence of oxygen. With the help of a range of bacteria, organic matter breaks down, releasing a blend of gases: 45–85 vol% methane (CH4) and 25–50 vol% carbon dioxide (CO2)", as Angéla Sainz explains. "The output is a renewable gas which can be used for multiple applications." For example as cooking gas, for the production of electricity as well as for heating. It can replace compressed natural gas for use in vehicles as well as displace carbon dioxide in on-site CHP plants. (see Figure 1)

To inject it in the regular gas grid, it is necessary to upgrade it to biomethane. "The upgrading removes mainly the CO2, to obtain almost 100 per cent methane, which is approximately equal to natural gas in quality and therefore injectable in gas grids," says Sainz.

Related article: Biomethane: On the road away from fossil fuels