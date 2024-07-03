When and why was the Biomethane Industrial Partnership formed?

The Biomethane Industrial Partnership was established on the initiative of the European Commission in 2022, following the adoption of the REPowerEU plan. With the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, reducing dependence on Russian natural gas imports and tackling high energy prices became imperative, alongside tackling the climate crisis. As a result, the European Commission introduced, among other measures, a target to increase the EU’s annual production and use of sustainable biomethane to 35 billion cubic metres by 2030. Biomethane is the cheapest and most scalable renewable gas available today. In line with this strategy, the Commission announced the creation of a Biomethane Industrial Partnership (BIP) to support the achievement of this target by 2030 and to create the conditions for a further increase towards 2050. The official launch of the Biomethane Industrial Partnership took place on 28 September 2022, during European Sustainable Energy Week, in the presence of Executive Vice-President Timmermans and Commissioner Simson.



What are the main tasks of the BIP?

The Biomethane Industrial Partnership acts as a strategic platform to facilitate dialogue between private and public stakeholders in the biomethane sector. Its main objective is to foster collaboration between all key stakeholders to support the achievement of the target of 35 billion cubic metres of sustainable biomethane production and use per year by 2030, and to create the conditions for a further increase in its potential towards 2050. The Partnership is made up of representatives from industry, academia, government and civil society. This diverse composition and overarching collaborative approach allow for a direct exchange between all stakeholders, fostering a balanced dialogue and a deeper understanding of each other’s positions, ultimately accelerating progress towards the 35 bcm target.



Related article: Biomethane: The solution for Europe's energy independence?