Biomethane: On the road away from fossil fuels

Biogas to biomethane

Biomethane is the upgraded form of biogas. Raw biogas produced from digestion is not high quality enough to be used as a fuel gas for machinery. It typically has from 40 to 60% methane (CH4) and 40 to 60% carbon dioxide (CO2). In a biogas upgrader, the methane in the biogas is concentrated to the standards of natural gas (CNG), typically 98 to 99%. Carbon dioxide (CO2), hydrogen sulphide (H2S), water and contaminants such as dust, oil and aerosols are removed. “The separated CO2 can be used as a second product gas for greenhouses, dry ice, technical CO2 or food grade usages,” says Stefan Laumann.

In the past, the natural gas industry expressed concerns that biomethane might introduce microorganisms into the grid, resulting in problems in the infrastructure as well as health hazards. But various studies have showed that pathogenic germs are not present in treated biomethane.

Upgrading technologies can be used for biogas (from anaerobic digestion), sewage gas (from wastewater treatment plants) and landfill gas.

“The upgrading technology is now about 25 years old and well established,” the expert says. The technologies are reliable, efficient and safe.

Upgrading technologies

Biogas upgrading methods can be categorised as follows:

Membrane separation

Pressure swing adsorption (PSA)

Amine scrubbing

Water wash (or water scrubbing)

The aim of all these technologies is to achieve a high level of methane purity and low methane losses with low energy consumption. The methods can be used as standalones or – depending on the needs of the specific project – can also be combined. To ensure long-term project success as well as optimum life cycle cost, each project must be evaluated individually.

The pole charge and size of CO2 and CH4 molecules are key to getting them to separate in a mixed gas stream. PSA is the oldest technology and best used for larger amounts of gas. Membrane systems can also be used with small amounts of gas. These two methods are somewhat similar as both are what can be called dry upgrading systems that involve physical separation of the CH4 and CO2 molecules based on the molecule’s size, ionic charge and driving pressure.

Membrane separation

Membrane separation methods are based on the principle that gases diffuse through the membranes at different speeds. This means that smaller molecules such as CO2 will pass through the membrane while larger molecules such as CH4 will not. The goal is to achieve maximum permeability with high selectivity.

Pressure swing adsorption (PSA)

This method is based on the principle that different gas components are adsorbed differently to specific surfaces. These upgrading processes mainly use pressure differences to carry out separation.

Several vessels are running in parallel under pressure. An adsorptive medium, similar to activated carbon, separates gas molecules based on their molecular weight and size.

The amine scrubbing and water wash technologies are both ‘wet’ upgrading systems and involve separating the CH4 from the CO2 by solubilising the CO2 in a liquid solution while allowing the CH4 to pass.

Amine scrubbing

In this two-step method, the amine portion of the scrubbing solvent molecule chemically reacts with the CO2

in the biogas to retain it in solution. Meanwhile, the methane part of the biogas passes through the packed tower reactor untouched by the scrubbing chemical.

Water wash

Just like amine scrubbing, this is a two-step upgrading process. In a tank, chilled water flows downward and biogas flows upward under high pressure. Soluble gases like CO2

dissolve in the water. The second tower serves as a depressurisation tower where pressure is released from the solution.