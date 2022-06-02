“Biomethane is the joker amongst the renewable energies”

How many biomethane plants are currently in operation in Europe and worldwide? How many are planned?

Specific information and figures can be obtained from the European Biogas Association. The EBA Statistical Report for 2020 (published in 2021) states that there were 725 active biomethane-producing plants in Europe in 2019, with an increase of 95 additional plants, the year with the biggest increase to date.



What are the main upgrading technologies and what are their advantages and disadvantages?

Specific information and figures can be obtained from the European Biogas Association. Europe-wide, the main upgrading technology is membrane separation, followed by water and chemical scrubbing, pressure swing adsorption and physical scrubbing, with cryogenic separation accounting for a small proportion. The advantage of membrane separation is that it is a mature and affordable technology. Cryogenic separation allows a very clean separation, and the remaining CO2 can be directly used in the form of dry ice, for example in the food and beverage industries. But the power consumption is very high.



What is the challenge in determining the best gas upgrading technology?

The best upgrading technology for a specific project and intended use depends on many factors, which need to be individually yet holistically assessed. Besides the type of substrates and further use (bioCNG/LNG require further upgrading as for grid injection only), the intended volume and feedstock availability play a crucial role. As most technologies require heat/cold and electricity, the availability of heat utilisation is also important.



How do new European standard requirements for gas distributed through the existing gas grids affect the options for distributing upgraded biogas?

From a technical point of view, there are no major issues as explained above, since specific technical standards for grid injection exist in most EU member states.



The major issues within Europe are: the transfer of ‘sustainable’ biomethane from one country to another: as legislation is at differing stages of implementation of GHG emission tracking, such gases may lose their certified GHG (reduction) potential. This certification has just started to become operational and is still being revised and interpreted.

The connection to a gas grid is complicated in terms of approvals and costs. In some legislation, there are limitations on the volumes produced by a specific plant, as well as restrictions during tender bids for electricity supply.

