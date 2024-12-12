Woman in Waste Management : “I want to make an impact”
“I always wanted to make an impact in my life no matter which industry I end up in,” says Nenne Nordström as we chat via Zoom one foggy afternoon at the end of October. She also wanted to work with technology and within a global environment. Now, as CEO of Finnish gas analysis systems and emission monitoring specialist Gasmet, she has certainly reached her goal.
Following in her father’s footsteps she obtained a master’s degree in science: “He worked with different people and industries, mainly in paper and forest products, developing the business and products for customers and really making a difference. That always inspired me,” the 33-year-old explains. She chose a similar path, always seeing opportunities, as she says, and moving forwards. “I’m a pretty optimistic person and was sure I would find my way."
Looking back, she’s happy with her career choices. What advice would she give her younger self? “I would say, and this sounds cliché, but really embrace every moment! Build lasting relationships. Also, try to see the world through other people’s eyes. I myself have not been so good at that, but looking back that is something that really makes the journey unique and full of learning. And stand firm in your values and beliefs.”
Choosing a path
Before she started at Gasmet, Nenne worked for mining company Nordkalk using Gasmet’s technology – and liked it. When she heard they were looking for someone for their product management team, she applied – and got the job. After a year, she was appointed as Sales Channels and Marketing Manager and later became Marketing Director. In November 2021, she was appointed as CEO. “From the beginning, I was drawn to the company because here sustainability is not just a buzzword on a PowerPoint slide,” she says with conviction. “We provide critical monitoring solutions for various sectors, one of the most important of which is waste management.”
With emissions high on the global agenda, controlling and monitoring them is essential, especially for the waste-to-energy industry. “I think one of the major challenges is adapting to stricter environmental regulations. The sector needs to respond and invest in state-of-the-art technology,” Nenne Nordström says. “As public opinion turns towards mitigating climate change, waste-to-energy plants need to be more transparent with their emissions data.”
Looking at women who were in a male-dominated industry twenty years ago, I can only imagine how challenging it must have been. Now, I’m in a position to make an impact. I’ve decided to focus on what I can do and approach the topic with positivity, using opportunities to promote change rather than create conflict.
Bringing the right attitude
Her recipe for success is 20 percent opportunity and 80 percent attitude. “Of course, you need people to give you a chance. But I strongly believe that when you have a good attitude in your job, you can succeed. People value it!” Nenne Nordström says. Working in a technical industry it almost seems superfluous to say she always had male bosses, “typically older men”. Nevertheless, it was them who gave her opportunities and pushed her forward.
Now that she is in the position to recruit people, that attitude is also what she is looking for. “Of course, certain things need to be in place, certain qualifications, but at Gasmet we also have a strong company culture. We embrace diversity, cooperation and flexibility in addition to skills and experience. So, when hiring we are always looking for someone who will fit in with the company’s values.”
For her the key success factors for a company are that it has a clear direction, a plan to achieve its goals and then get things done easily. “To get things done easily you need two things: well-working teams and clear decision-making structures,” she adds.
As a leader, she feels responsible to set the tone within the company that ultimately leads to its success: “First and foremost, people need to feel like a team and know each other as individuals, not just representing personal interests. As an example, the management team must act as one, owning decisions and challenges collectively. Good communication is fundamental but requires constant effort and prioritisation. Encourage everyone to give feedback and discuss both big and small issues, while ensuring psychological safety ‒ where speaking up feels natural, not brave. This environment is essential for success.”
The second key point is, Nenne Nordström says, ensuring that everyone understands how decisions are made. “You need defined processes, the right tools, proper documentation and clarity on when and where decisions should happen, and who needs to be involved.”
Transparency is also critical. “Everyone in the company should know how decisions are made and why. That’s especially important today when the world is so uncertain. Changes are happening constantly, both in the work environment and in people’s personal lives, so having clarity and openness around decision-making is essential.”
About herself she says, she is a good listener – and she always gives feedback: “I embrace and encourage open communication. When someone comes to me with a critique, the first thing I say is thank you. Thank you for coming to me. I think it sparks great discussions with different viewpoints, and both sides can learn from those situations. As a leader, it’s essential to stay open to new information and be willing to revise decisions when it’s possible and makes sense to do so. Flexibility is key to effective leadership.”
Leading by example
Is it harder to be taken seriously as a woman, especially a young one? (A question, we both agree we cannot wait to see become redundant.) “I have had experiences where I felt that I have been treated differently due to my gender or my age. But I’ve decided that I’m not going to dwell on that. I don’t analyse, I don’t speculate,” she says. “Looking at women who were in a male-dominated industry twenty years ago, I can only imagine how challenging it must have been. Now, I’m in a position to make an impact. I’ve decided to focus on what I can do and approach the topic with positivity, using opportunities to promote change rather than create conflict.”
In Finland, where she grew up and where Gasmet’s headquarters is based, things are already pretty good, equality-wise. Though of course, there is still a way to go. But working globally she sees that there are enormous differences from country to country, region to region.
To the argument that gender should not be a factor in the working world, she counters that a diverse team is generally an enormous enrichment. “When a mix of people is in the room, it naturally prompts awareness of differences ‒ gender, age, religion, culture ‒ and fuels richer conversations. This also applies when discussing gender.”
Until real equality is achieved, measures such as quota regulation for management boards of listed companies are a necessary thing to create visibility and drive progress, Nenne Nordström says. And she is right there to do her part.
About: Nenne Nordström, CEO of Gasmet Technologies and a Master of Science graduate based in Finland, is known for her passion for continuous growth. She leads with energy and attentive listening, drawing inspiration from her love for sailing and her drive to create lasting impact.