Her recipe for success is 20 percent opportunity and 80 percent attitude. “Of course, you need people to give you a chance. But I strongly believe that when you have a good attitude in your job, you can succeed. People value it!” Nenne Nordström says. Working in a technical industry it almost seems superfluous to say she always had male bosses, “typically older men”. Nevertheless, it was them who gave her opportunities and pushed her forward.

Now that she is in the position to recruit people, that attitude is also what she is looking for. “Of course, certain things need to be in place, certain qualifications, but at Gasmet we also have a strong company culture. We embrace diversity, cooperation and flexibility in addition to skills and experience. So, when hiring we are always looking for someone who will fit in with the company’s values.”

For her the key success factors for a company are that it has a clear direction, a plan to achieve its goals and then get things done easily. “To get things done easily you need two things: well-working teams and clear decision-making structures,” she adds.

As a leader, she feels responsible to set the tone within the company that ultimately leads to its success: “First and foremost, people need to feel like a team and know each other as individuals, not just representing personal interests. As an example, the management team must act as one, owning decisions and challenges collectively. Good communication is fundamental but requires constant effort and prioritisation. Encourage everyone to give feedback and discuss both big and small issues, while ensuring psychological safety ‒ where speaking up feels natural, not brave. This environment is essential for success.”

The second key point is, Nenne Nordström says, ensuring that everyone understands how decisions are made. “You need defined processes, the right tools, proper documentation and clarity on when and where decisions should happen, and who needs to be involved.”

Transparency is also critical. “Everyone in the company should know how decisions are made and why. That’s especially important today when the world is so uncertain. Changes are happening constantly, both in the work environment and in people’s personal lives, so having clarity and openness around decision-making is essential.”

About herself she says, she is a good listener – and she always gives feedback: “I embrace and encourage open communication. When someone comes to me with a critique, the first thing I say is thank you. Thank you for coming to me. I think it sparks great discussions with different viewpoints, and both sides can learn from those situations. As a leader, it’s essential to stay open to new information and be willing to revise decisions when it’s possible and makes sense to do so. Flexibility is key to effective leadership.”

