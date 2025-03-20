What policies or regulations do you believe are most critical for shaping the future of global waste management in the next decade?

Key global waste management policies include Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) to encourage sustainable design, circular economy legislation to promote reuse and recycling, and zero waste strategies to reduce waste and boost public education. Landfill bans drive alternative solutions like recycling and waste-to-energy, while carbon pricing and emission targets incentivise eco-friendly waste practices. Green technology incentives support innovation in recycling and waste-to-energy, and international cooperation ensures responsible waste management through global agreements like the Basel Convention. Implementing these policies can lead to a more sustainable and efficient waste management system.

The circular economy is becoming a dominant theme in waste management. How do you see ISWA contributing to the transition from a linear to a circular economy?

ISWA is driving the transition to a circular economy through key initiatives. It promotes best practices via global conferences, workshops and webinars, fostering knowledge exchange. By forming partnerships with public and private sectors, academia and NGOs, ISWA leverages resources for circular economy projects. Its research and publications provide guidelines for policymakers, businesses and communities. ISWA engages local communities in recycling and waste reduction, building a culture of sustainability. Training programmes equip professionals with skills in waste prevention, recycling and resource recovery. Through policy advocacy, ISWA supports regulations that encourage waste reduction and the use of secondary raw materials. It also backs innovative pilot projects that demonstrate circular economy principles. These efforts collectively drive a global shift towards minimising waste, reusing resources and prioritising sustainability.

What new technologies or innovations in waste management are you most excited about?

Exciting innovations in waste management are shaping the future. Smart waste bins use sensors to optimise collection, reducing fuel use and emissions. Solar-powered compactors compress waste using solar energy, increasing bin capacity and improving efficiency. AI-powered recycling robots enhance sorting accuracy, boosting recycling rates. Recycling apps guide users on proper recycling and locate nearby centres.

Key strategies to drive adoption include education campaigns to raise awareness, financial incentives like grants and tax breaks, public-private partnerships to pool resources, regulatory support to encourage advanced technologies, and pilot programmes to demonstrate effectiveness. Embracing these innovations can lead to a more sustainable and efficient waste management system.

>>> A Global Perspective on Methane Emission Reductions from Landfills