Interview with ISWA President James Law : “I am excited about the journey ahead”
Congratulations on your new role! Can you share your vision for ISWA during your term as President?
My vision for ISWA is to strengthen its role as a global leader in sustainable waste management, collaboration, education and capacity building, and to foster innovation to address the pressing waste challenges of our time. I support the continued building of a strong global leadership as well as maintaining a strong base in Europe on the sustainable implementation of circular economy principles, expanding its impact across diverse regions and communities in need throughout the globe. My top six priorities are as follows, in no specific order of importance:
- Promoting the circular economy
- Enhancing global collaboration
- Capacity building and education
- Advocating for policy and regulatory support
- Community engagement and public awareness
- Innovation and technology
By focusing on these priorities, I believe ISWA can make significant strides in improving global waste management practices and contributing to a more sustainable future.
What do you see as the biggest challenges facing the global waste management sector today?
The global waste management sector faces significant challenges, including rising waste due to population growth, inadequate infrastructure, environmental pollution, hazardous waste disposal, financial constraints and low public participation. To address these issues, strategies like promoting sustainable consumption and designing long-lasting products can reduce waste, while investing in waste collection, recycling and disposal through public-private partnerships can improve infrastructure. Strengthening regulations, promoting recycling and investing in waste-to-energy solutions help reduce pollution, and establishing dedicated recycling programmes for hazardous waste ensures proper disposal. To tackle financial constraints, Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) and green financing options are key, and increasing public awareness through campaigns and community engagement can drive participation. A comprehensive approach involving policy enforcement, technological innovation, collaboration and education is vital for a sustainable and efficient waste management future.
What policies or regulations do you believe are most critical for shaping the future of global waste management in the next decade?
Key global waste management policies include Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) to encourage sustainable design, circular economy legislation to promote reuse and recycling, and zero waste strategies to reduce waste and boost public education. Landfill bans drive alternative solutions like recycling and waste-to-energy, while carbon pricing and emission targets incentivise eco-friendly waste practices. Green technology incentives support innovation in recycling and waste-to-energy, and international cooperation ensures responsible waste management through global agreements like the Basel Convention. Implementing these policies can lead to a more sustainable and efficient waste management system.
The circular economy is becoming a dominant theme in waste management. How do you see ISWA contributing to the transition from a linear to a circular economy?
ISWA is driving the transition to a circular economy through key initiatives. It promotes best practices via global conferences, workshops and webinars, fostering knowledge exchange. By forming partnerships with public and private sectors, academia and NGOs, ISWA leverages resources for circular economy projects. Its research and publications provide guidelines for policymakers, businesses and communities. ISWA engages local communities in recycling and waste reduction, building a culture of sustainability. Training programmes equip professionals with skills in waste prevention, recycling and resource recovery. Through policy advocacy, ISWA supports regulations that encourage waste reduction and the use of secondary raw materials. It also backs innovative pilot projects that demonstrate circular economy principles. These efforts collectively drive a global shift towards minimising waste, reusing resources and prioritising sustainability.
What new technologies or innovations in waste management are you most excited about?
Exciting innovations in waste management are shaping the future. Smart waste bins use sensors to optimise collection, reducing fuel use and emissions. Solar-powered compactors compress waste using solar energy, increasing bin capacity and improving efficiency. AI-powered recycling robots enhance sorting accuracy, boosting recycling rates. Recycling apps guide users on proper recycling and locate nearby centres.
Key strategies to drive adoption include education campaigns to raise awareness, financial incentives like grants and tax breaks, public-private partnerships to pool resources, regulatory support to encourage advanced technologies, and pilot programmes to demonstrate effectiveness. Embracing these innovations can lead to a more sustainable and efficient waste management system.
To address the global challenges, strategies like promoting sustainable consumption and designing long-lasting products can reduce waste, while investing in waste collection and recycling can improve infrastructure.
Public perception of waste management is often limited to what people see on a local level. How can ISWA help raise awareness about the broader issues of global waste management and the importance of sustainability?
ISWA plays a crucial role in raising awareness about global waste management and sustainability. It collaborates with organisations like UNEP to produce reports such as the Global Waste Management Outlook (GWMO), highlighting waste-related impacts and the need for action. It organises global conferences like the ISWA World Congress, fostering knowledge exchange and showcasing innovations.
Through educational campaigns and events, ISWA shares insights and promotes best practices. It supports community-based initiatives, engaging local communities in recycling and waste reduction. ISWA also advocates for policies that drive sustainable waste management and a circular economy. Its capacity-building programmes equip professionals with essential skills through workshops, training and certifications. Additionally, ISWA runs public awareness campaigns to educate and shift public perception. These efforts help bridge local and global perspectives, fostering informed and proactive waste management.
How can ISWA help the waste management industry attract and retain new talent, especially younger generations interested in environmental work?
ISWA can attract and retain young talent in waste management by offering educational programmes and training that incorporate modern technologies. Internships and mentorships provide hands-on experience and industry connections, while awareness campaigns highlight waste management’s role in combating climate change. Collaborating with educational institutions helps integrate waste topics into curricula and support research projects. Youth engagement platforms like YPG (Young Professionals Group) foster collaboration and idea-sharing, while career development opportunities such as job boards and workshops help young professionals navigate their careers.
Looking ahead, what do you hope to achieve by the end of your term, and how would you define success in your role as ISWA President?
Success in my role as ISWA President would be defined by the tangible progress made towards the goals I mentioned at the beginning. This includes measurable improvements in waste management practices, positive feedback from stakeholders and the establishment of sustainable systems that can be maintained and built upon in the future. Additionally, success would be reflected in the strengthened global community of waste management professionals working together towards common goals.
Ultimately, I aim to leave ISWA in a stronger position, with a clear path forward for continued growth and impact in promoting sustainable waste management and implementing circular economy principles worldwide. I am excited about the journey ahead and look forward to collaborating with all our members and partners to achieve these goals.
What message would you like to send to ISWA members and the global waste management community as you embark on this new chapter?
I want to extend a heartfelt message to all ISWA members and the global waste management communities. I am honoured to take on the role of ISWA President and excited about the journey ahead. Our collective efforts in waste management are more critical than ever as we face growing environmental challenges and strive for a sustainable future. Let’s embrace a sustainable future together in unity and collaboration, foster innovation and leadership, and provide education, training and community engagement.
Our strength lies in our unity and collaboration. By working together, sharing knowledge and supporting each other, we can overcome the challenges we face and make significant strides in waste management practices worldwide. Always remember that innovation is at the heart of progress. I encourage all of us to embrace new technologies, explore innovative solutions and lead by example in our communities and organisations. Together, we can drive the transition to a circular economy and create systems that are not only efficient but also sustainable.
Education and community engagement are vital. Let us continue to educate ourselves and others about the importance of sustainable waste management. By raising awareness and fostering a culture of responsibility, we can inspire positive change and greater participation in our initiatives.
I am committed to supporting each of you in your efforts and ensuring that ISWA remains a beacon of excellence in the waste management sector. Together, we will advocate for policies that promote sustainability, build capacity through training and education, and enhance global collaboration. My vision for a cleaner, healthier planet is shared by many of us. Let us move forward with determination, creativity and a spirit of cooperation. I am confident that, together, we can achieve remarkable things and leave a lasting legacy for future generations. Thank you for your dedication and hard work. I look forward to working with you all and making a meaningful impact on global waste management.