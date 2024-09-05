The International Solid Waste Association (ISWA) white paper "The impact of management choices on landfill methane emissions" presents a comprehensive study on the reduction of methane gas emissions, a significant contributor to climate change. The paper’s focus on methane emissions from waste management, particularly landfills, offers a unique perspective on a global issue. It highlights the potential for methane emission reduction through the utilization of gas for energy production, suggesting an overall reduction of 30 to 40%. This figure does not include the contribution of avoided fossil fuel, emphasizing the potential for even greater reductions.

The paper provides a comprehensive analysis of methane gas emissions from landfills across various continents, including Europe, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Australia/New Zealand. It highlights two key strategies for reducing these emissions: early gas recovery and reduction of degradable organic carbon input. The paper suggests that the reduction of degradable organic carbon input can significantly impact landfill methane emissions. However, it also indicates that if the reduction is limited to food waste, the impact is also limited. More rigorous reduction of biodegradable organic carbon to landfill, including yard waste and paper and cardboard-containing wastes, can have a much higher impact.