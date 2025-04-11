Government policies – especially in the EU and North America – are pushing recycling rates higher with rules, incentives, and programmes that make producers more responsible for waste. Many European countries introduced DRS systems in recent years.

In many developed regions, like Europe and North America, recycling rates for packaging materials are already pretty high, often topping 60–70%. Strong collection systems, supportive regulations and consumer awareness all help keep things running smoothly.

On the other hand, many developing countries struggle with weak collection systems, informal recycling networks, and a lack of investment in better recycling technology. But things are starting to change, with more efforts to formalise the industry and boost recycling efficiency.

According to the IAI, Europe leads the world in aluminium recycling efficiency, recovering 81% of all available scrap in the region. Meanwhile, North America takes the top spot for recycling input, with 57% of the aluminium produced there coming from scrap. China, the biggest consumer of both new and recycled aluminium, also generates over 10 million tonnes of scrap aluminium annually – about a third of the global total.