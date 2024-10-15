How did the RecAL project come about and what key challenges led to its creation?

The challenges of recycling aluminium and a stable European resource supply are “daily drivers” for all partners of the consortium. There are established cooperations between the industrial partners and research institutions. Moreover, the RTOs regularly engage in dialog on challenges and project opportunities via associations like EARPA. Therefore, the call in the Horizon Europe work programme provided a perfect fit to concert these efforts and take them to a larger stage.

Most importantly, the dimension of the project enables integration of technological solutions for particulate problems into a larger, digitally enhanced framework that can bring these solutions to work as a whole.

Can you give us an overview of the main objectives of RecAL and what concrete results you expect from it?

The main objectives of RecAL are twofold. First, technological challenges and solution concepts were identified that would create a large and sustainable impact in the field of aluminium recycling, ranging from impurity-tolerant alloy compositions for high-volume applications to advanced digital concepts for traceability of value streams.

For example, at least 5 new alloy designs will be developed for applications ranging from electrical wires for e-mobility to large-volume structural alloys for both the automotive and construction sector.

Second, the so-called RecAL Circularity Hub will be developed to be a platform that can bring together all stakeholders in the aluminium recycling market, similar to modern vendor platforms. The basis for this will be a unified language – a robust ontology for recycled aluminium.