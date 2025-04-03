Plastic Recycling : STADLER celebrates opening of Republic Services' second Polymer Center in Indianapolis
Building on the success of the Las Vegas facility, the new Indianapolis Polymer Center further strengthens Republic Services' vertically integrated plastics recycling operations. The facility is designed to process pre-sorted plastics collected by Republic Services to recover PET and polyolefins (PO). It will provide high-quality, food-grade recycled plastics for reuse in the production of new bottles, jugs and containers.
The new Polymer Center was officially opened with remarks by Jon Vander Ark, Republic Services President and CEO; Tim Oudman, Republic Services Senior Vice President, Sustainability Innovation; and Chris Nie, Republic Services Area President, in the presence of Willi Stadler, CEO of the STADLER Group; Mat Everhart, CEO of Stadler America LLC; and Jürgen Berger, Director of International Sales for STADLER Anlagenbau GmbH.
"This new facility represents another major step forward in our plans for a nationwide network to close the loop on plastics recycling and help customers achieve a true plastics circular economy," said Pete Keller, Republic Services vice president, recycling and sustainability. "With the addition of a second polymer centre, we are expanding our processing capacity to produce high-quality recycled resins, contributing to a more sustainable future for packaging in the US."
"The new Indianapolis Polymer Center is a testament to STADLER's commitment to innovation and excellence in the US recycling industry, contributing to the development of a circular economy for plastics," said Jürgen Berger. "We are proud of the trust that Republic Services has placed in our company and in our joint efforts to drive positive change in the PET and polyolefin markets in this country," added Willi Stadler.
A State-of-the-art recycling process to close the plastics circular economy loop
The Republic Services Polymer Centre in Indianapolis incorporates a state of the art dual line system designed by STADLER. Bales of mixed plastics are opened by STADLER's WireX machine for fully automated wire removal. The materials are fed into the plant and processed separately on two dedicated lines: one for PET and one for mixed plastics, with capacities of 5.5 and 5 tonnes per hour respectively.
The PET line starts with mechanical separation and cleaning to remove ferrous particles. A STADLER STT2000 ballistic separator sorts the materials into rigid, flexible and fines fractions. These fractions are then sorted by near-infrared technology to separate caps, rings and labels. The 3D fractions go through STADLER's Label Remover and Label Separation Hood. Clear PET, caps and rings go to the washing line for granulation and cleaning for reuse, while color PET is compacted into bales.
On the mixed plastics line, materials are first sorted into fines and screen overflow. The heavier fractions from the overflow are then separated into four polyethylene (PE) fractions - natural, white, red/orange/yellow and other/coloured - and two polypropylene (PP) fractions - natural/white and other/coloured. PET is recovered from this stream and returned to the PET line for further processing. The final sorted products are stored in dedicated bunkers before being baled for market distribution.
The linear flow of the plant design enhances operational efficiency by improving access to all areas, simplifying maintenance, and incorporating a fully enclosed pre-sort area and control room with a full view of material flow and baler operation. The facility also prioritises workplace quality by providing an open, well-lit environment.
"The Indianapolis Polymer Center is amazing; it's probably the nicest looking facility I've ever seen in a plastics plant anywhere in the world. The whole facility has a light and airy feel that makes it a great environment to work in," said Mat Everhart of STADLER America.
A growing partnership for a circular economy
Republic Services selected STADLER for the Indianapolis Polymer Center following the successful collaboration on the Las Vegas facility and STADLER's proven expertise in delivering high-performance recycling solutions. The expansion of Republic Services' polymer centres underscores the growing demand for high-quality recycled plastics in the US, driven by both regulatory requirements and consumer preference for sustainable packaging.
The new facility also incorporates additional processing steps to give Republic Services greater flexibility in selecting markets for its recycled materials and expanding the range of accepted feedstocks.
"Our partnership with Republic Services goes beyond building state-of-the-art recycling facilities," concludes Mat Everhart. "It is about shaping the future of plastics recycling in North America. The success of the Indianapolis facility marks another milestone in our commitment to support a more circular economy through advanced sorting technology and strategic collaboration."
As Republic Services continues to expand its network to close the loop on plastics recycling, STADLER remains a key partner in the design and delivery of world-class recycling infrastructure. The Indianapolis facility is expected to make a significant contribution to increasing the availability of high quality recycled plastics, furthering the industry's transition to a more sustainable future.