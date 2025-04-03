Building on the success of the Las Vegas facility, the new Indianapolis Polymer Center further strengthens Republic Services' vertically integrated plastics recycling operations. The facility is designed to process pre-sorted plastics collected by Republic Services to recover PET and polyolefins (PO). It will provide high-quality, food-grade recycled plastics for reuse in the production of new bottles, jugs and containers.

The new Polymer Center was officially opened with remarks by Jon Vander Ark, Republic Services President and CEO; Tim Oudman, Republic Services Senior Vice President, Sustainability Innovation; and Chris Nie, Republic Services Area President, in the presence of Willi Stadler, CEO of the STADLER Group; Mat Everhart, CEO of Stadler America LLC; and Jürgen Berger, Director of International Sales for STADLER Anlagenbau GmbH.

"This new facility represents another major step forward in our plans for a nationwide network to close the loop on plastics recycling and help customers achieve a true plastics circular economy," said Pete Keller, Republic Services vice president, recycling and sustainability. "With the addition of a second polymer centre, we are expanding our processing capacity to produce high-quality recycled resins, contributing to a more sustainable future for packaging in the US."

"The new Indianapolis Polymer Center is a testament to STADLER's commitment to innovation and excellence in the US recycling industry, contributing to the development of a circular economy for plastics," said Jürgen Berger. "We are proud of the trust that Republic Services has placed in our company and in our joint efforts to drive positive change in the PET and polyolefin markets in this country," added Willi Stadler.