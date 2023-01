A new report commissioned by Metal Packaging Europe and European Aluminium shows that the overall recycling rate for aluminium beverage cans in the European Union, UK, Switzerland, Norway and Iceland remained high in 2020 at almost 73% - despite the new EU recycling reporting rules. These require the member states to report at the point of entrance of a recycling facility, instead of the collection phase. Most EU member states already adhere to the new rules.



This of course has led to a drop in recycling for most packaging materials. This is true for aluminium as well as it drops 3% compared to 2019. At the same time there was an increase of 9% in cans consumed which means the total amount of aluminium recycled from cans reached a record level of 510,000 tonnes, an increase of more than 20,000 tonnes since the previous year. According to the two organisations this represents a total Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions saving of 4,2 million tonnes of CO₂eq, equivalent to the amount of GHG emissions produced by a mid-sized European town like Toulouse or Gdansk.

Léonie Knox-Peebles, CEO of Metal Packaging Europe, said that the industry is fully supportive of the new EU recycling reporting rules as these measure ‘real’ recycling. “We are pleased to notice that this has resulted in only a very minor and likely only temporary drop in the can recycling rate. The aluminium beverage can already meets the highest recyclability performance grade of 95% as proposed in the new draft for a Packaging & Packaging Waste Regulation,’’ she said. “As aluminium beverage cans are fully circular and can be recycled endlessly without losing the aluminium’s inherent properties, we are confident that even in a growing market we will be able to meet our 100% beverage can recycling ambition by 2030.”