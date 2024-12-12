Machinex teams up with PureCycle Technologies Inc. to deliver a fully automated sorting system in Denver, USA, dedicated to plastics recycling. PureCycle, a leader in polypropylene recycling, transforms this material into ultra-pure recycled resin, enabling it to be reused multiple times as a sustainable resource. The new facility has a processing capacity of 10 metric tons per hour, operating without any manual sorting.

PureCycle sought an advanced system to efficiently eliminate contaminants and extract polypropylene (PP) from bales containing a mix of PP and other valuable materials such as high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and polyethylene terephthalate (PET). These bales, typically sourced from material recovery facilities (MRFs) or post-industrial PP plants, often fail to meet the desired purity level of at least 90% for PP. To address this challenge, PureCycle turned to Machinex for their expertise in plastic sorting technologies, including the Mach Hyspec® optical sorters and SamurAI® sorting robots, which significantly reduce the reliance on manual labor.

PureCycle’s CEO, Dustin Olson, shared his thoughts: “It was great to work with Machinex on the development of our first regional pre-processing (PreP) facility. The Machinex technology and their team helped to quickly turn it into a professional, efficient PreP operation. Most importantly, it has allowed us to feed our flagship purification facility in Ohio with a more pure feedstock stream.”