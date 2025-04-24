The collaborative research brought together four departments from the University of Turin—Agricultural Sciences, Chemistry, Biology, and Veterinary Medicine. Their multi-disciplinary approach provided a comprehensive understanding of how the biodegradable material behaves in soil, its effects on microbial biodiversity, and its potential to reduce long-term pollution.

“The work we conducted with four departments at the University of Turin (Agricultural Sciences, Chemistry, Biology, and Veterinary Medicine), in partnership with Sirmax," explains Francesco Ferrero, scientific lead of the project at the University of Turin, "was aimed at studying the behavior of biodegradable plastics used for mulching corn, with a focus on the recovery of micro-bioplastics (MBP) in the soil, microbial biodiversity, soil functionality, and agronomic performance. The collaboration between Sirmax and the University of Turin serves as an exemplary model of synergy between industry and academic research, dedicated to developing innovative and sustainable solutions.”

With another round of testing planned this year, Sirmax’s biodegradable mulching film continues to show promise as a viable alternative to conventional agricultural plastics—helping farmers transition to practices that are as productive as they are planet-friendly.