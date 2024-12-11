Veolia has set a goal to reach net zero by 2050. Can you walk us through the main components of this plan and the anticipated impact on your operations?

Veolia’s net-zero ambition is aligned with the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C trajectory, aiming for a 50% reduction in scope 1 and 2 emissions and a 30% reduction in scope 3 emissions by 2032, compared to 2021 levels, ultimately achieving net zero by 2050.

By 2030, we also plan to help customers erase 20 million tonnes of CO₂ annually. This ambitious plan leverages mature solutions, including two Veolia flagship programmes. Our €1.6 billion Coal Exit Programme aims to replace coal with low-carbon energy in Europe by 2030. Meanwhile, a €250 million Methane Capture Programme is set to achieve 80% methane capture at landfill site.

Complementary efforts include boosting energy efficiency, transitioning to renewables, removing plastics from incinerators and advancing carbon capture technologies. Veolia’s leadership is reinforced by dual validation of its climate commitments by SBTi and Moody’s.

How does Veolia adapt its strategy to the sector-specific challenges it faces, such as water, energy and waste management?

In February 2024, Veolia launched its 2024‒2027 strategic programme, GreenUp, to drive growth across the waste, water and energy sectors. The plan focuses on strongholds like solid waste management, district heating and municipal water while boosting areas such as hazardous waste management, water technologies and energy solutions like bioenergy and efficiency. These activities can work stand-alone but are even stronger when combined. And this is one of Veolia’s biggest differentiating values.

Through innovation and stakeholder dialogue, GreenUp targets ecological transformation by decarbonising (net-zero GHG), regenerating resources (net-zero water) and depolluting (net-zero pollutants). Its mission is simple: reconcile human progress with environmental protection.