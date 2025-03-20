VACUREMA® technology is designed to handle throughputs between 600 and 6000 kilograms per hour, providing recyclers with both scalability and efficiency. This system ensures high-level decontamination, maintains intrinsic viscosity (IV), and meets stringent food safety regulations in Europe and North America. Even in its standard configuration, VACUREMA® produces food-grade rPET, making it an ideal solution for diverse applications.

Beyond traditional bottle-to-bottle recycling, the technology offers added versatility. Pellets can be adjusted using solid-state polycondensation (SSP) for high-IV applications or directly integrated into preform production through upstream vacuum treatment. Additionally, the system allows for inline processing into sheets or fibers, enabling recyclers to adapt swiftly to market changes.

"The ability to pivot between different applications gives our clients a crucial advantage in a dynamic market," says Wöss.

For applications demanding the highest rPET quality, EREMA’s VACUNITE® technology sets a new benchmark. By combining the proven VACUREMA® system with vacuum-assisted SSP in a nitrogen atmosphere, this innovative approach enhances material properties while reducing yellowing—an essential factor in bottle-to-bottle recycling. Additionally, the closed nitrogen cycle minimizes nitrogen consumption, ensuring an efficient and environmentally responsible process.

VACUNITE® machines, available with throughputs of up to 2500 kilograms per hour, are designed for energy efficiency and compact operation, addressing the increasing industry focus on sustainability and cost-effective processing.