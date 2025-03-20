Plastic Waste : Scaling Up: EREMA responds to growing demand for large-scale PET recycling
As the global push for sustainable packaging intensifies, demand for high-performance PET recycling solutions is surging. Industries are increasingly prioritizing bottle-to-bottle recycling, necessitating more efficient and higher-capacity recycling systems. Responding to this shift, EREMA’s VACUREMA® technology has emerged as a game-changer, offering recycling machines capable of processing up to six tonnes of PET per hour.
Meeting industry needs with higher capacities
The PET recycling industry is experiencing a significant transition. While three-tonne machines were once the standard, the past three years have seen a marked increase in demand for systems exceeding this capacity. Christoph Wöss, Business Development Manager for EREMA’s Bottle segment, highlights this trend: "The industry has moved towards larger systems, with increasing demand for throughputs above three tonnes per hour. Since 2020, we have installed and commissioned a dozen VACUREMA® machines worldwide with capacities ranging from four to six tonnes. Collectively, these machines contribute almost 350,000 tonnes of recycled PET (rPET) annually, demonstrating the industry’s readiness for large-scale operations."
Unmatched flexibility and performance
VACUREMA® technology is designed to handle throughputs between 600 and 6000 kilograms per hour, providing recyclers with both scalability and efficiency. This system ensures high-level decontamination, maintains intrinsic viscosity (IV), and meets stringent food safety regulations in Europe and North America. Even in its standard configuration, VACUREMA® produces food-grade rPET, making it an ideal solution for diverse applications.
Beyond traditional bottle-to-bottle recycling, the technology offers added versatility. Pellets can be adjusted using solid-state polycondensation (SSP) for high-IV applications or directly integrated into preform production through upstream vacuum treatment. Additionally, the system allows for inline processing into sheets or fibers, enabling recyclers to adapt swiftly to market changes.
"The ability to pivot between different applications gives our clients a crucial advantage in a dynamic market," says Wöss.
For applications demanding the highest rPET quality, EREMA’s VACUNITE® technology sets a new benchmark. By combining the proven VACUREMA® system with vacuum-assisted SSP in a nitrogen atmosphere, this innovative approach enhances material properties while reducing yellowing—an essential factor in bottle-to-bottle recycling. Additionally, the closed nitrogen cycle minimizes nitrogen consumption, ensuring an efficient and environmentally responsible process.
VACUNITE® machines, available with throughputs of up to 2500 kilograms per hour, are designed for energy efficiency and compact operation, addressing the increasing industry focus on sustainability and cost-effective processing.
Expanding market potential: EREMA at Chinaplas
As the demand for larger PET recycling machines grows, regions such as Latin America have embraced this shift. China is also expected to follow suit, driven by rising demand for high-quality rPET in food-grade packaging applications.
"We have installed over 50 VACUREMA® and VACUNITE® systems in China, but only a few exceed four tonnes per hour," notes Wöss. "There is significant potential for Chinese recyclers to leverage the flexibility and scalability of our systems across a broad spectrum of applications."
With this in mind, EREMA is set to engage with industry leaders and recyclers at Chinaplas, where it will showcase its latest advancements. Visitors can explore the company’s innovations in Hall 10, Stand B41.
As the PET recycling landscape evolves, EREMA continues to push the boundaries of efficiency, scalability, and sustainability. By offering adaptable, high-capacity solutions, the company is well-positioned to drive the next wave of growth in the global recycling industry.