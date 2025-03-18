Despite economic headwinds, the Waste-to-Energy (WtE) sector has shown resilience in 2024. Business development among WtE plant operators has improved, with a more positive outlook compared to the previous year. However, the overall mood in the industry remains more subdued than in 2023.

The business climate index for WtE plant operators rose to 91.7 points in 2024, up from 87.6 in 2023. A striking 95% of operators rated their current business situation as satisfactory or good. Plant utilization has also significantly increased, with 66% reporting high usage levels compared to 42% in the previous year. Looking ahead, optimism continues to grow, as only 20% of operators foresee worsening business conditions, a substantial improvement from 34% in 2023.

According to industry analysts at ecoprog, the positive trend underscores the ongoing shortage of disposal capacities for non-recyclable waste across Europe. As landfill restrictions tighten, WtE operators, especially in major markets like Germany, are compensating for declining domestic waste volumes by increasing imports from other European nations.

>>> All about EfW: ISWA White Book on Energy from Waste Technologies