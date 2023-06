A staggering 2,700 million tonnes of MSW were generated in 2019. It is expected that this figure will increase to 3 billion tonnes by 2030. According to the World Bank, almost two thirds end up in landfills and open dumps. Only 11.5 per cent of the total amount is disposed of in controlled landfills, 58 per cent in open dumps. The rest is destroyed in open burning.



Looking at the aspect of controlled waste management, 11 per cent goes to composting and anaerobic digestion, 20 per cent to recycling and 23 per cent of the waste is treated in waste to energy – or energy from waste (EfW), the sector’s preferred term, as stated in the recently published ISWA White Book on Energy-from-Waste Technologies. “The term EfW puts more emphasis on energy than waste to energy and is preferred to ‘incineration’, which originally did not have any energy recovery and is therefore no longer considered a viable option,” the authors write.

