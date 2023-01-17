The SCALIBUR project, funded by the EU's research and innovation programme Horizon 2020, has developed innovative solutions to valorize urban organic waste and sewage sludge into high-value-added products, allowing the creation of new circular economy business opportunities

About 225 Mt of municipal solid waste (MSW) has been collected in 2020 in Europe (505 kg per capita). Since only 48% is valorized (30% recycling rate and 18% valorized by composting), 50% is eliminated (27% in waste to energy/incineration plants and 23% landfilled)1.

There is a huge environmental impact associated with the greenhouse gases generated, not to mention the huge economic loss, considering landfill tax cost as well as the value of the different recyclable materials found in MSW (the organic fraction of the municipal solid waste, plastics, paper, metals, and glass).

Considering the average composition of MSW (15.7% paper and cardboard, 5.1% metals, 13% glass, 12.4% plastics, 37.4% organic matter, plus other materials), millions are lost due to the landfilling of MSW in the European Union.

MSW valorization rates are higher in central and northern European countries (around 60%) than in southern and eastern countries (around 20%), where waste collection and treatment infrastructure, as well as environmental awareness, are less developed.

New European legislation and strategies on waste management (Waste Framework Directive 2018/8511, the Flagship initiative roadmap under the Europe 2020, the Circular Economy Action Plan for 2030) set a scale of priorities regarding waste treatment: prevention, re-use, recycling, recovery, and disposal.