WEIMA America, Inc. marked a significant milestone, celebrating its 25th anniversary in the North American market with a two-day event at its Fort Mill, SC headquarters. The occasion was attended by team members, partners, and esteemed guests, including Peter Rössler, founder of WEIMA, and Managing Partner, Martin Friz, who traveled from Germany to join the festivities. The Carolina fall provided a welcoming atmosphere, adding to the celebratory spirit.

WEIMA America, Inc. marked a significant milestone by celebrating its 25th anniversary in the North American market with a two-day event at its headquarters in Fort Mill, SC. The event was attended by team members, partners and distinguished guests, including WEIMA founder Peter Rössler and managing partner Martin Friz, who travelled from Germany to join in the festivities. The Carolina autumn provided a welcoming atmosphere that added to the celebratory spirit.



Founded in 1999 in Fort Mill, South Carolina, WEIMA America, Inc. was the vision of Peter Rössler, who saw immense potential in the North American market. Having founded WEIMA Maschinenbau, GmbH in Germany nearly two decades earlier, Rössler recognised Fort Mill's strategic location near East Coast ports and major interstates as ideal for importing and distributing large machinery.



Since then, WEIMA has grown to serve a wide range of industries, providing shredders for plastics, paper, waste-to-energy, metals and more. With the addition of briquetting and dewatering presses, WEIMA has consolidated its global leadership in size reduction technology.The celebration was preceded by an international sales meeting to foster collaboration and discuss recent projects and global applications of WEIMA machinery. While the celebration was primarily in honour of the company's growth in North America, this gathering of team members from around the world highlighted WEIMA's commitment to innovation and growth on a global scale.