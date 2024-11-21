Sustainability : FUTURE FORWARD: Circular Economy and Waste Management Conference at ENVIRONTEC
The FUTURE FORWARD conference on circular economy and waste management at this years ENVIRONTEC, hosted by the International Solid Waste Association (ISWA) and the Hungarian Association of Environmental Enterprises (HAEE), provided valuable insights into waste management challenges and solutions in Central and Eastern Europe and the Balkans. The event emphasized transitioning to circular waste management, with presentations from experts across eight countries.
Key Highlights
Circular Economy Transition:
Dr. Krisztina Wégner opened with a call for innovative solutions to waste management challenges, supported by 12 international speakers. The transition to a circular economy was presented as a vital opportunity for Europe to enhance competitiveness and sustainability. State Secretary Anikó Raisz stressed cooperation across sectors and addressing resource scarcity through increased industrial symbiosis
ISWA Leadership Perspectives:
ISWA President James Law highlighted regional cooperation and global best practices, emphasizing ISWA's commitment to advancing waste management innovation. Vice President Arne Ragossnig introduced “The Next Cycle”
film and discussed strategies like integrating waste systems and leveraging political will to combat climate change.
Regional Challenges and Solutions
- Katarina Svatikova of OECD outlined gaps in SME participation, innovation, and national capacities in Hungary, Czechia, and Slovakia, where landfill rates remain high. She emphasized the need for economic incentives like taxing primary inputs and supporting secondary materials
- EU support for the Western Balkans, including €6 billion in grants and loans, was highlighted by Steffen Hudolin. He stressed proactive preparation before EU accession to address waste management and energy dependency.
Innovative Projects and Technologies:
- Bernard Merkx showcased marine plastic recycling initiatives and new uses for discarded materials, including end-of-life fishing nets.
- Felix Badura presented a digital app aiding consumers in separating composite packaging waste.
- Hungary's expanded return system for PET packaging, using mobile return machines, was introduced by Szilvia Szabó.
Challenges in War-Torn Ukraine:
Ruslan Shvarts detailed waste management difficulties in Ukraine, including landfill saturation and inadequate facilities, but highlighted the Ecobus initiative as a promising local solution.
Conclusion
The conference underscored the importance of collaboration, innovation, and investment in achieving a circular economy. ISWA President James Law praised the event as a catalyst for regional cooperation and technological advancement, inspiring further efforts in sustainable waste management.
Read the full summary here.