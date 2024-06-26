Why should readers join Environtec this October?

It's going to be a very colourful expo. Exhibitors from a variety of areas like remediation, air quality, water retention, smart cities, green logistics and green mobilization as well as of course recycling and wastewater treatment are coming to Budapest. What is really important is awareness raising. So we will show a few educational best practices and awareness-raising best practices from the region. There will be three different stages with simultaneous presentations and speeches. And the international conferences will of course take place in special conference rooms.

We also provide a B2B platform where everybody can organise B2B meetings online. You just have to register first.

You said you expanded ÖKOINDUSTRIA to be a bigger and more international event. What are your hopes and ambitions for the future?

Cooperation is the key element that is still missing when talking about circular economy, climate change or industrial symbiosis. For businesses, it's really hard to share information and experiences and cooperate in tenders. So our plan is to enhance cooperation in the region and help the West Balkans region to clean up their soil and air. We would like to show a direction in the transition to a circular economy. And I think Hungary has a good opportunity to do this because, as I said, we are we are in the middle of Europe - both geographically and when looking at the the stats. We are learning a lot from Western Europe and sharing technology with Eastern Europe. We want Environtec to be a knowledge-sharing hub.

Will Environtec take place every year?

No, it will be a biannual event because every other year Hungary is organising the Planet Budapest Exhibition that takes place at HUNGEXPO Budapest Congress and Exhibition Center as a venue, which is a huge summit for sustainable development but mostly B2C. Environtec is more B2B. But we would like to cover everybody, the decision-makers, the inhabitants, students, universities, and laboratories.