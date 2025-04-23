The main thing about AI is that it collects data; huge amounts of it. It processes a lot of images much faster and on a much bigger scale than traditional technology. The collected and analysed data thus creates a feedback loop, say in a waste sorting or recycling facility enabling the operator to modify processes. Everything can be analysed: from waste stream to material composition. From peak times to down times.

Of course, optimizing plant operations requires a deep understanding of the data. “Through our Greyparrot’s Analyzer, we make the data as actionable as possible. Nevertheless, you need someone capable of reading and interpreting the analytics to boost performance,” explains Greyparrot’s Chief Operating Officer, Gaspard Duthilleul. This leads to a crucial point in the digitalization process: the shift in mindset—and in workforce requirements. In an AI-supported waste management plant, an entirely new skill set is essential. “AI creates different jobs; it upskills the workforce,” Duthilleul asserts. He also emphasizes that AI cannot function independently. “Everything is based on human experience and expertise.”

In working with their clients Greyparrot combines a data-based approach with consulting, as Duthilleul clarifies: “We work intensively with our clients to understand what would be most beneficial for them.” Whether that involves robots, optical sorters or basic separators, all solutions benefit from AI-driven technologies such as computer vision, object detection models, and machine learning.