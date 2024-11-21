"Both TOMRA Recycling and REDWAVE - the Competence Centre for Recycling & Sorting Solutions of BT-Systems GmbH - share the vision of a circular economy and net-zero emissions. While both companies remain independent and focus on their individual strengths, together we make it easier for our customers to efficiently process scrap metal, achieve the highest quality standards and promote sustainability and efficiency," says Gerald Kreiner, CEO of BT-Systems GmbH.



Tom Jansen, Segment Director Metal, Sales at TOMRA Recycling, added: "We are delighted to be able to offer our customers a complete solution by working with another global industry leader in metal sorting. Our complementary technologies offer customers the advantage of a turnkey solution for their needs".



The combination of the two companies' advanced sorting technologies and REDWAVE's plant construction expertise is expected to benefit a wide range of industries, from automotive to electronics, by providing higher quality recycled materials. This agreement underlines the commitment of REDWAVE and TOMRA Recycling to drive innovation and sustainability in the recycling sector.