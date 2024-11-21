Recycling : REDWAVE and TOMRA announce agreement to provide complete solution for Zorba sorting
Effective 1 November 2024, REDWAVE and TOMRA Recycling will offer each other's complementary metal sorting technologies directly to their respective customers. By facilitating access to the combined technologies in a single step, both REDWAVE, a BT-Systems Competence Centre, and TOMRA Recycling aim to meet the growing demand for sustainable and efficient Zorba sorting processes that improve scrap metal recovery and deliver the highest quality end fractions. Customers will now be able to purchase both technologies from one supplier, but REDWAVE and TOMRA will continue to operate completely independently, focusing on their individual technology expertise and providing direct support to customers for their equipment.
Zorba sorting benefits
This non-exclusive agreement will be particularly beneficial to recyclers and plant operators in Zorba sorting, providing them with more efficient and accurate options. Zorba, a mixture of non-ferrous metals, requires a multi-step, precise process to maximise recovery and value. The combined technologies of REDWAVE and TOMRA are perfectly suited to meet these complex requirements.
TOMRA Recycling's industry-leading XRT sorting solutions are renowned for their ability to differentiate materials based on atomic density. In the market for over two decades, they are ideal for separating heavy metals from aluminium. REDWAVE's XRF sorting solutions, also highly regarded around the world, excel at identifying materials based on their chemical composition, ensuring high-precision sorting of recovered mixed heavy metals into mono-metal products such as copper, brass or zinc.
Common vision and complementary technology
"Both TOMRA Recycling and REDWAVE - the Competence Centre for Recycling & Sorting Solutions of BT-Systems GmbH - share the vision of a circular economy and net-zero emissions. While both companies remain independent and focus on their individual strengths, together we make it easier for our customers to efficiently process scrap metal, achieve the highest quality standards and promote sustainability and efficiency," says Gerald Kreiner, CEO of BT-Systems GmbH.
Tom Jansen, Segment Director Metal, Sales at TOMRA Recycling, added: "We are delighted to be able to offer our customers a complete solution by working with another global industry leader in metal sorting. Our complementary technologies offer customers the advantage of a turnkey solution for their needs".
The combination of the two companies' advanced sorting technologies and REDWAVE's plant construction expertise is expected to benefit a wide range of industries, from automotive to electronics, by providing higher quality recycled materials. This agreement underlines the commitment of REDWAVE and TOMRA Recycling to drive innovation and sustainability in the recycling sector.