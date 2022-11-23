How much biowaste is produced in Europe?



About 225 Mt of municipal solid waste (MSW) has been collected in 2020 in Europe (505 kg per capita). And this number is expected to increase during the next years. For this reason projects like SCALIBUR are so important.

How much of the general waste stream is biowaste?

Considering the average composition of MSW in Europe in the last years: 32% food and garden waste, 29% paper and cardboard, 11% glass, 8% plastics, 5% metals, 2% textiles, and the rest other materials.

How much of it gets recycled?

Regarding MSW, the waste which is concerned by the SCALIBUR project, only 48% is valorized and the rest 52% is eliminated.

The details of the valorisation are as follows: 30% is recycled and 18% is valorized by composting. And the remaining 52% is split thus: 27% in waste to energy/incineration plants and 25% is landfilled.

Why is it a problem if it lands in a landfill/incineration?

There is a huge environmental impact associated with the greenhouse effect of gases generated, not to mention the economic loss considering landfill tax cost, as well as the real value of the different recyclable materials extracted from MSW (the organic fraction of the municipal solid waste, plastics, paper, metals, and glass), millions of euros, have been lost due to the landfill of MSW in the EU.

To go further in detail and numbers: 0,13 kilogram of CO2 is produced per each kilogram of MSW thrown into a landfill.

Moreover, solid waste disposal on land contributes 2.4 % to total GHG emissions in 2019 (Annual European Union greenhouse gas inventory 1990–2019 and inventory report 2021 de la EEA).



