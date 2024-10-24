What are the biggest challenges facing the car recycling industry today?

From a supply chain point of view, Sirmax's recycling process today mainly uses post-consumer plastics collected from urban households. This supply stream is well established and reliable, at least in Italy, and would allow the large potential demand from the automotive sector to be met. On the other hand, we will have to wait a few more years to see a solid system in place when it comes to plastics recovery in the automotive sector. Although some supply chains are already sourcing secondary raw materials, the main critical issues related to the presence of very heterogeneous plastics, both because of their polymeric nature and because of their ageing, which has a very negative impact on performance and finally the relative cost of dismantling. Undoubtedly, the eco-design measures taken by designers and the orientation towards homogeneous materials for the production of components will be key points in solving this type of problem.

How do you see the future of car recycling, especially with the evolution of automotive technology?

As mentioned above, car manufacturers are investing heavily in the production of components that contain a proportion of recycled material and that can be easily dismantled and disassembled for proper recycling. New technologies applied to the recycling process, of which we already have some examples today, such as advanced material recognition systems through artificial intelligence applied to the sorting stages, will make it possible to obtain semi-finished products suitable for use in the manufacture of new environmentally friendly plastics. This will also be applied to new materials that will be used to meet the evolving needs of the industry, such as the advent of the electric car, which will require different specifications to the internal combustion car for some specific components.

How do you see the rise of electric vehicles impacting the car recycling industry?

Car manufacturers often combine the concept of the electric car with that of sustainable materials. There are many examples of this combination already on the market today. This technology requires specific applications and materials that can withstand the high stresses of the "under the bonnet" components. In this sense, with the exception of certain components that require specific technical specifications such as those mentioned above, we do not see a change in the choice of plastic materials closely linked to the use of this technology, but these are certainly parallel trends.