What makes your recycling technology stand out from others in the market?

At FOR REC SPA, our standout strength lies in our ability to provide fully customizable recycling solutions that are tailor-made to meet the specific needs of our customers. Rather than offering one-size-fits-all systems, we take the time to understand each client's unique challenges, whether it's processing specific types of materials, achieving particular recovery rates, or optimizing space and energy efficiency.

This flexibility allows us to deliver high-performance solutions that integrate seamlessly into existing operations, enhancing productivity and profitability. Our deep industry expertise and close collaboration with recyclers enable us to continuously innovate and adapt our technology to evolving market demands. Whether it's handling complex materials from end-of-life vehicles or scaling up capacity to meet growing demand, our customized approach ensures that our clients can stay ahead in an increasingly competitive and regulated industry.

What changes have you seen in the car recycling industry over the years?

Over the years, we've seen significant advancements in technology and stricter environmental regulations that have driven innovation in car recycling. Early on, the industry focused on basic metal recovery, but today, there is a greater emphasis on maximizing material recovery, including plastics, glass, and increasingly complex electronic components. The rise of end-of-life vehicle (ELV) directives has pushed recyclers to find new methods to efficiently separate and recover materials while minimizing environmental impact. Automation and data-driven processes have also become more prevalent, improving both the efficiency and safety of recycling operations.

How do you see the rise of electric vehicles impacting the car recycling industry?

The rise of electric vehicles (EVs) introduces new challenges and opportunities for the car recycling industry. EVs contain valuable materials such as lithium-ion batteries, rare earth metals, and advanced electronics, which require specialized recycling processes. The safe and efficient dismantling and recycling of batteries, in particular, will become a key focus for the industry. On the other hand, the shift away from internal combustion engines means there will be less demand for certain types of metal recovery, such as steel from engine blocks. As the market for EVs grows, recyclers will need to invest in new technologies and processes to handle these unique components, ensuring that the industry remains profitable and sustainable.

