EV Battery Recycling: Baby, I can recycle your car!

Batteries are everywhere. In our mobile phones, our notebooks, our vacuum cleaners and lawnmowers. And, of course, in more and more cars. Between 2010 and 2018, battery demand grew globally by 30% annually and reached a volume of 180 GWh in 2018. Global battery demand is expected to continue to grow by 25% annually, reaching 2,600 GWh in 2030. Apart from the ever-increasing number of electronic devices, it’s the electric vehicle sector that is the key driver. In Germany, a record number of 356,000 new e-cars were registered in 2021. In Norway, almost two thirds of all new cars are already battery-electric. It seems that the Scandinavian country will be able to achieve its goal to launch emission-free passenger cars only from 2025 onwards.



Key factor in decarbonising transport

Batteries play an important role in decarbonising transport as well as helping to shift from fossil fuel to renewable power generation as a dispatchable source of electricity. But all those batteries will reach their end of life. “We need efficient recycling solutions in the next few years to be able to recycle the increasing quantities of e-car batteries,” explains Andreas Opelt, board member and battery recycling expert at the Association of Austrian Waste Management Companies (VOEB). “Currently, there are hardly any facilities for this. This is because e-car batteries are larger and heavier than conventional batteries and the metals they contain are difficult to separate.”

Although it is currently more economical in many cases to use natural raw materials rather than those obtained in the recycling process in Europe, resource scarcity could be a driving force to push the recycling of e-car batteries. The price of lithium is already rising. And it is expected that by 2030, 80% of the lithium mined worldwide will go into the production of e-car batteries, compared to 70% of cobalt and 25% of nickel. “Recovering these metals when recycling an old battery is the safest and most sustainable way to ensure that resource scarcity does not become a hurdle for electromobility,” says Opelt