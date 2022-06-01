The EU is preparing a new regulatory framework for batteries. What are the most important points that need to be dealt with and where do you see the biggest need for improvement?

The new EU Battery Regulation is an important step. The high collection and recycling rates are a positive signal. The individual recycling quotas for the substances or elements contained in Li-ion batteries must in any case be set as binding. This will create investment security for recycling companies.

One aspect is the increase of collection rates. How do you think it is possible to achieve higher collection rates?

Increasing the collection rate to 70% by 2025 is an ambitious goal. In my view, a Europe-wide deposit system for batteries is missing. This would make it possible to better recycle recyclable materials and reduce the risk of fires caused by batteries that have been incorrectly disposed of. Modern digital incentive systems could be helpful here. In addition, more awareness-raising and educational work is needed.



The market for electric vehicles is growing fast. Are there enough specialised recycling facilities that are able to process EV batteries?

The e-car market is growing rapidly. In Germany, a record number of 356,000 e-cars were registered last year.

Many of the e-car batteries will only be recycled after a time lag, estimated at eight to ten years. Nevertheless, the construction of appropriate recycling facilities should begin now. There is already no sufficient security of disposal.

All in all, the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the climate crisis show us how important it is to move towards a true circular economy – key words being energy self-sufficiency, independence from raw materials and climate protection.