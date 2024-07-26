When talking about carbon capture (CC), it is essential to realise that implementing this system cannot stop at just installing a CC unit at the end of the flue gas cleaning line. This, as Fabio Poretti, Technical & Scientific Officer at the Confederation of European Waste-to-Energy Plants (CEWEP), points out, represents only the first two letters of the acronym.

The intermediate process, meaning transportation, is very often forgotten. "This aspect should not be taken for granted because CO2 needs to be compressed nearby the WtE site and typically also liquified, according to the logistic modality available in the territory," he explains. The transportation of the CO2 can then occur either via pipelines, trucks, trains or ships.

The ultimate destination of the captured and transported CO2 comes via permanent storage (Carbon Capture and Storage, CCS), or the CO2 is used as a valuable feedstock in a variety of applications (Carbon Capture and Utilisation - CCU). "A holistic approach to CCUS is hence essential, understanding the Technology Readiness Levels (TRL) for each step, as these vary along the value chain," says Poretti.



In terms of actual carbon capture technologies, for post-combustion CO2 capture, absorption using a solvent-based process is currently the most widely used and economically viable option. "Amine-based solvents have already been applied in large-scale commercial facilities in other sectors," says Fabio Poretti. Other post-combustion CO2 capture solutions available with an absorption process are HPC (Hot Potassium Carbonate) and enzyme-based capture.

Related article: "We believe CCUS will be a license to operate for WtE in the future."