Are there disadvantages?

There is an energy consumption associated with carbon capture, but with increasing fossil taxes and the forming markets for carbon dioxide removal credits, it is possible to establish economically feasible carbon capture today. It is part of Carbon Centric’s value proposition to finance and operate the CCUS part of the WtE plant.

To reduce the net energy consumption, it is possible to optimize heat integration. We can utilize the residual energy from the capture process and in the flue gas, and we can use high-efficiency heat pumps to reduce the net energy usage. In some cases, we have seen increased electricity production, and in other cases, we have seen increased heat production, as a result of adding a capture plant.

Do you think there will be a CCUS unit for every WtE plant in the future?

Yes, we believe CCUS will be a license to operate for WtE in the future. It is already on the path to becoming part of the best available technology reference document (BREF). In addition, we also believe increased fossil taxes will incentivize the incinerators to start with carbon capture regardless of the BREF. The EU parliament has voted to include WtE in the EU ETS, and this could come into effect after 2026. We believe ETS on WtE will increase the gate fee across the EU, making CCUS on WtE a viable system.

What is the CO2 used for in this facility?

We develop several production sites in parallel and it is our task to balance production and consumption. We would like to minimize dependency between one specific producer and one specific consumer and improve the regularity of both supply and offtake. Providing a CCUS and CO2 handling platform is therefore an important part of our value proposition.

We have announced an MOU with Norsk e-Fuel, a Norwegian company specializing in producing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), that will get CO2 from our platform. We have also announced an agreement with Linde Gas that will purchase CO2 from another of our production sites. In parallel, we are always considering permanent storage options.

Why will it be stored in the long run? Is this the better solution?

In Europe, there are no commercially available storage facilities as of now, so in the short term, the only option is CCU. But when storage becomes available, it will be a case-by-case evaluation of whether it is better to store or use. The world needs both CCU if it leads to emission avoidance and CCS that stops fossil CO2 from reaching the atmosphere and/or removes biogenic CO2 from the carbon cycle. It will also be a question of EU ETS pricing, transport/storage costs, liquid CO2 price, and EU regulations.