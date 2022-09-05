The ISWA Whitebook on Waste to Energy is to be published soon. Can you already talk a bit about it: How long did the group work on it? What are the main topics? What are the key findings?

I think we have spent five to six years discussing it and the last three years developing it. The aim is to spread knowledge about different WtE technologies, the advantages and disadvantages, and to provide useful guidance when you are considering WtE. It is also about the prerequisites and framework conditions that you have in place for your choice.

The key findings are that you must adapt your WtE to a total waste management system; it is not a solution in itself, it must be part of a total system.

Also, we recommend the grate technology due to reliability and up-time requirements, as the nature of waste management demands high up-time and low and stable emissions. Many of the other technologies have not been able to demonstrate a “complete” process or very high reliability.

How has WtE developed over time?

It originally started as a health measure in the 1930s, as incineration destroyed the bacteria and dangerous substances in waste. Then in the 1950s the operators started to recover the energy, both as electricity and heat – heat mainly in Sweden and Denmark.

In the 1970s the focus moved to emissions, and emissions control and equipment came into place during the 1970s and 1980s, both on sulphur, dioxins, etc. It has developed into the industry that may well have the strictest emission demands of all industries, and the industry is able to fulfil them, according to directives and BREF/BAT policies in the EU.

During the 1990s and 2000s, development was very focused on the energy efficiency of plants, to deliver as much electricity as possible and also heat delivery.

Over the last 30 to 40 years, many of the new plants have also had a strong focus on architectural expression and build.

For the last six to seven years we have seen the development of CO2 accounting and carbon capture demands, and we will soon see the first full-scale carbon capture plants for WtE.