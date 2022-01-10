Waste to Energy : Waste-to-Energy in a Circular Economy: Friend or Foe?

Jan 10, 2022
Reading time: about 8 minutes
Leaving a linear economy behind in favour of a circular one is the motto of the moment. But how and where does waste-to-energy fit in this system?
technology, reuse, process, resource, reproduction, concept, recycle, protection, production, recycling, circular economy, nature, sustainability
© Miha Creative/stock.adobe.com

Active membership needed

Register now and become a WEKA PRIME member

Mockup von Multi-Channel Devices
© Miha Creative/stock.adobe.com
WEKA PRIME
  • Rankings & analyzes from all industries
  • All WEKA PRIME content of 12 online-magazines
  • 1 E-Paper annual subscription of your choice
  • E-Paper in your inbox a week earlier
€ 3,25 monthly with annual commitment and debit of € 39,- excl. VAT
Post Date
Jan 10, 2022
Last Update
Aug 1, 2022
Helena Nageler-Petritz