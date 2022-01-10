One of the major goals of the European Union in order to get to a more sustainable future is to reduce landfills to a minimum. The target for all EU members is to achieve a 10% landfill rate by 2035. “Waste-to-energy is an alternative to landfill and a final sink for waste that is not recyclable or reusable, thus fulfilling a hygienic task,” explains Johnny Stuen. “Landfills are dangerous places, whereas waste-to-energy in the EU is strictly regulated.” Hazardous waste that needs immediate safe treatment as well as waste that cannot be recycled because of contamination or composition may find its way into a waste-to-energy plant.

“Some countries depend heavily on landfills and it should not be the first thing. But our goal is to get better at sorting, drive up the recycling rates and put everything that cannot be recycled in sanitary landfill. Of course, we aim to minimise landfill but it is preferable to incineration,” argues Janek Vähk.

One point on which both sides agree is that no recyclable waste should end up in an incinerator. The problem: too many recyclables end up in the residual waste and too much recyclable waste is not recycled as yet. “I strongly advocate efficient source separation. This is essential for quality recycling. When we have to deal with mixed waste it’s already too late,” says Ella Stengler. Stuen agrees: “Waste-to-energy is not the solution by itself. Good sorting systems are essential. And we need a lot more sorting technology so no recyclable waste ends up in an incinerator.” A harmonised collection system might be helpful, according to Janek Vähk, “because it is very confusing what to put in what bin.”

“Waste-to-energy plants don’t have an influence on what they get to burn. Therefore, legislation is needed. They cannot reduce the waste by themselves,” says CEWEP’s Ella Stengler. But of course, just because selective collection is compulsory in the EU, this doesn’t mean that it is homogeneous throughout its territory.

A concern expressed by the EU and NGOs alike is related to the design of the plants. Driving up recycling rates – and in the best case scenario, recycling innovation especially for plastics – will result in a smaller amount of residual waste and therefore less material that may end up in an incinerator. “Should we significantly reduce waste generation, the waste-to-energy plants are flexible and can reduce their volume. But I wouldn’t shut them down just yet,” says Ella Stengler, also pointing to the change in waste that will be delivered to waste-to-energy plants in the future. “We will have less fossils in waste-to-energy thanks to better source separation. So more biogenic input and less fossil fuels will really make an impact.”

Another aspect Stengler stresses is independent heat production: “Europe is highly dependent on fossil fuels. Waste-to-energy can supply energy and so on a local level replace other energy sources and thus make us a little less dependent on other countries.”