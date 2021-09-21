"That was the moment when many hospitals also realized the disadvantages of relying on an external service provider," says Miquel Lozano, president of Tesalys, a French company that produces equipment for on-site treatment of health care waste. The smallest units Lozano's company offers are just one square meter, while the largest are five square meters. The most powerful models can process up to 100 kilograms per hour.

On-site solutions, however, can not only prevent bottlenecks in disposal, they can also be a way to reduce the carbon footprint of health care waste disposal when thought about more broadly. If they are used, the CO2 emissions of the journeys between the hospitals and the disposal sites are eliminated, as is the incineration of the waste. To date, no data has been collected on the actual extent of this effect. Tesalys has therefore commissioned the independent sustainable development agency Primum Non Nocere to carry out a study in a hospital in the south of France. The hospital, which served as the test site, has 250 beds and 16 operating rooms, and the surveys were conducted under real-life conditions. "The environmental impact study took into account all the direct and indirect modifications associated with the deployment of the on-site treatment solution," explains Lozano.

The key message of the study is impressive: using the on-site solution reduced the hospital's CO2 footprint to one-fifth of its original level. The volume of residual waste left over following on-site treatment was 76 percent less than with incineration. The study also showed that 96 percent of the shredded and decontaminated material from on-site treatment contained materials that could, in principle, be recycled. (See the box for more on the study results). If all infectious waste generated in the country - 141,000 metric tons per year before the pandemic, in 2018 - were treated on-site, it would result in a savings of 68,254 metric tons of CO2 equivalents, or in other words, 1.3 million flights between London and Paris. According to the study results, the global annual savings potential is equivalent to the annual CO2 emissions of one million cars.

A study conducted in the UK in 2008 has already shown that the recycling potential in the area of health care waste is huge. The waste in the operating rooms of a hospital was analyzed over a period of two weeks. It was found that even in this extremely sensitive environment, 40 percent of the waste was basically recyclable. In most countries, however, recycling health care waste is an option that is rarely used, not least because of legal restrictions.

The pandemic has led to an increase in health care waste, the classification of which as hazardous or non-hazardous, infectious or non-infectious was initially very unclear. In the meantime, these issues have largely been clarified. The major challenge now, experts agree, is to consider how to minimize the ecological impact of materials used in pandemic response.