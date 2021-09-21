The results in terms of reduction of the carbon footprint are significant, the study found (5 times less CO2 generation than incineration) and represent an opportunity for the reduction of CO2 emissions if on-site treatment was deployed at national / global scale. Extrapolating the findings in terms of CO2 emissions reduction, as much as 65 254 T equivalent CO2 could be avoided if all the infectious waste generated in France (141 000 T in 2018) were treated on-site instead of being transported and incinerated. 65 254 eqTCO2 equals the CO2 emissions of 1 300 000 flights Paris-London. A global deployment of on-site HCW treatment solutions at worldwide scale would avoid as much as the CO2 emissions of 1 million cars.

A significant reduction of weight and volume of waste leaving the hospital has been found. In terms of weight, during the decontamination cycle, weight of the waste increases due to the humidity of the steam sterilization process. However, a significant improvement in the segregation procedures (50% reduction in the operating theaters object of the study) has been identified due to the increased involvement of the medical staff during the waste generation/segregation. In terms of volume, the STERIPLUS system has contributed to reduce by 66% the volume of the treated waste. The treated waste being considered as household waste, compaction is possible (30%), thus making a total reduction in volume of 76% of the initial volume.

The study has shown other positive impacts of the on-site treatment of HCW, like the elimination of biological risk at source (particularly important during Covid pandemic), huge improvement of the segregation by the medical staff, autonomy of the hospital in waste management (thus respecting the regulations in terms of storage and waste disposal deadlines).

Finally, the shredded and decontaminated HCW has been analyzed in order to evaluate the recycling/revalorization possibilities. 96% of the materials contained in the shredded waste are recyclable or have some valorization options (cardboard/paper/natural fibers, PE, PP mainly). Some other options have been explored like energy recovery (shredded HCW has a high heat power which could be useful for waste-to-energy plant or cement kilns) or integrating the shredded waste in other raw material (asphalt, bricks). However recycling/revalorization of medical waste remains still at the experimental level in France.