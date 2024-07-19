STEINERT Splitcontrol, the latest add-on for STEINERT eddy current separators, optimises the sorting quality of incineration bottom ash and other fine grain applications. This automatic control technology counteracts changes in material properties such as residual moisture, particle shape or conductivity. Splitcontrol ensures consistently high yields and high operational stability. Manual intervention to correct the split is reduced to a minimum.



STEINERT Splitcontrol can be added as an option when configuring a new STEINERT non-ferrous metal separator. Retrofitting is also possible. This versatility allows users to better exploit the potential of existing systems or to benefit from the advantages of Splitcontrol from the outset.