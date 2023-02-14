According to Clerens, the European waste-to-energy sector is committed to making all the necessary contributions towards a climate-neutral Europe by 2050. “But unlike other industries, WtE plants do not have a choice as to the carbon footprint of the plant’s input. Indeed, they are bound to treat the residual waste they receive after separate collection and sorting,” Clerens says. “That is why ESWET is asking for the proper application of the polluter-pays principle in the waste sector, so that those responsible for waste generation (waste producers or previous waste holders) pay for its environmental and climate impacts.”

Furthermore, waste to energy should not be understood as a panacea to the energy crisis, but as a tool that complements other renewable sources

For Clerens, what is essential in creating a level playing field for the whole waste management sector is that the entire sector should be covered under the same piece of legislation, be it the Effort Sharing Regulation or the ETS. This is a demand that can be heard from the entire industry.

“Increasing the operating costs of WtE plants by including them in the ETS may lead to less desirable disposal routes, such as landfilling (legal and illegal) and export to questionable and poorly monitored ‘recycling’ destinations where no such fees are charged,” Dr Thorsten Becker, Director Sales & Proposals at Doosan Lentjes, warns. And Benoit Englebert, Business Development Manager at Keppel Seghers Belgium, adds: “Landfills have many consequences for the environment, including air pollution, water contamination and high methane emissions from organic waste decomposition.” Both agree that the waste management sector could contribute significantly to reducing GHG emissions if landfilling were reduced in favour of WtE.

CEWEP (Confederation of European Waste-to-Energy Plants) additionally points out the comparison with recycling, which is currently also included in the ESR: “WtE does not compete with recycling; instead it complements recycling, by treating waste left after separate collection as well as the residues from sorting and recycling activities. So, including WtE plants in the ETS will also inevitably make recycling more expensive as a domino effect, which could hamper circular economy targets.”

CEWEP strongly supports the prevention, reuse and efficient source separation of waste to enable quality recycling. The association says that once plastic ends up in the residual waste, it’s already too late: “Producers and consumers also need to take responsibility for their environmental cost. By putting an additional burden via ETS just on WtE plants, which are at the end of this value chain, it’s applied too far. This is another aspect that will have to be carefully evaluated in the impact assessment.”