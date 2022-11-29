What role does Waste-to-Energy play in the production of energy in the EU?



Waste-to-Energy’s role is to use non-recyclable waste as a resource to produce local affordable continuous energy when other intermittent renewable sources such as wind or solar energy are not readily available. In other words, Waste-to-Energy (WtE) is a baseload power source that contributes to the grid reliability while ensuring that our non-recyclables do not get landfilled, which is the least preferable solution for non-recyclable waste.



The energy output of WtE is approximately 50% renewable and contributes substantially to the transition from fossil fuels in the electricity, district heating, industrial steam supply, and transport sectors. In some cities with good district heating networks such as Brescia in Italy or Malmö in Sweden, Waste-to-Energy covers up to 50% of the heat demand. The amount of primary energy generated by WtE in 2019 was equivalent to 13.8 billion m³ of natural gas. This corresponds to approximately 9% of the natural gas imports to the EU from Russia in 2021.

Waste-to-Energy should not be understood as a panacea to the energy crisis but as a complementary tool to other renewable sources.



How do you see the current proposals regarding W2E and EU ETS?



A balance must be found between the current position of the Council and the Parliament.



The Council position is calling for a prior conditional impact assessment – the only tool that can properly demonstrate whether the ETS is effective in tackling emissions from Waste-to-Energy. Such an assessment is also crucial in the absence of a clear EU framework for the monitoring and reporting of emissions that fit the specific features of waste incineration. This is a technical issue that is covered in the Council’s position but so far ignored by the Parliament.



However, the Parliament is also considering including other forms of waste treatment in the ETS. While the most appropriate instrument can be discussed, the entire waste management sector should be covered by the same legislation to avoid any disruption of the waste management chain and by extension any increase in landfilling.