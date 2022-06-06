Carbon Capture: How to catch a gas

Relevance for WtE

CCSU is especially relevant for WtE since it can allow the sector to become carbon negative. “WtE combined with CCS becomes a carbon dioxide removal technology like direct air capture,” Tom Croymans explains. “Climate experts point out that carbon dioxide removal is a requirement to limit global warming to below 1.5°C. WtE has a crucial role to play here. WtE facilities typically treat on the order of several hundred thousand tonnes of waste each. By deploying CCS, we can start extracting CO2 from the atmosphere at a large scale in a short time.”

In addition to the CC technologies discussed so far, direct air carbon capture (DACC) is also being researched. However, at present, the majority of DACC projects are in the early stages of development, as Bruno Gerrits points out: “And atmospheric CO2 is dilute and can be difficult to capture, compared to industrial CO2

capture.” In addition, these technologies still require a lot of renewable energy. “Secondly, the CO2 concentration in the air is at the ppm level, while the CO2 concentration in WtE flue gases is approximately 10%,” says Tom Croymans. “And thirdly, the cost per captured tonne of CO2 is around $500 for DAC, while for WtE this is around a factor 10 lower.”

The captured CO2 can be used as an input for a range of products and services, whether it is used directly, e.g. as a solvent or heat transfer fluid, or after conversion, for example in the chemical industry

Enough storage space?

If not used on site, the captured CO2 has to be compressed and transported by pipeline, ship, rail or truck to either get it to production sites or to inject it into deep geological formations. “Storing CO2 involves the injection of captured CO2

into a deep underground geological reservoir of porous rock overlaid by an impermeable layer of rocks, which seals the reservoir and prevents the upward migration or ‘leakage’ of CO2 to the atmosphere,” says the IEA. Deep saline formations and depleted oil and gas reservoirs have the largest capacity. According to the agency there is enough underground storage globally, although further assessment work is required in some regions. And of course the necessary infrastructure must be set up – most WtE plants, for example, are not close to storage places.

