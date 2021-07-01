It’s certainly an exciting prospect: if CO2 is removed from processes in which it is produced, it can subsequently either be stored underground or reused. If all CO2 emitters did this, we could – in theory – soon find ourselves in a climate-neutral world. For waste incineration plants, carbon capture could mean that these plants would in practice have zero emissions – because to capture the CO2 effectively, all other pollutants would need to be removed beforehand.

The carbon itself can then be transported to a suitable site for long-term storage. The options being discussed at the moment include the idea of storing the captured carbon dioxide in sites where natural gas reserves have been depleted, either on land or underwater, for in- stance in the North Sea.