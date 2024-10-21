The Eggersmann FUEL is made possible by biological drying in lanes using a CONVAERO membrane and a BACKHUS CON turner. Since 2020, a BACKHUS CON 100 in Sulaymaniyah has been regularly turning 24 lanes with a total capacity of 57,200 m3 of waste - the expansion will add a further 10,400 m3. The BACKHUS CON 100's 10 m wide rotor mixes the material as it passes over the lanes, ensuring an even drying process and ideal distribution of the micro-organisms. It winds up the CONVAERO membrane at the front of the lane and simultaneously unwinds another one behind it. As a result, the lane is almost completely sealed, which significantly reduces emissions. The CONAVERO membrane is semi-permeable: rain is repelled while water can escape by evaporation. Odours are also retained. The track itself has a ventilation system that further accelerates the process. It does not require any external heat supply and works solely on the natural heat of the composting process. In about 20 days, the water content can be reduced from about 57% to about 20%. At the same time, the calorific value can be increased from around 2,800 kJ/kg (670 kcal/kg) to over 14,000 kJ/kg (3350 kcal/kg). After drying, the material can also be mechanically processed more efficiently: The carry-over rate is reduced. By incorporating the biomass into the fuel itself, the amount to be landfilled is significantly reduced and methane emissions at the landfill site are avoided.