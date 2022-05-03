"I envision a future where every WtE is equipped with a CCUS facility"

What is the advantage over technologies that remove CO2 directly from the air?

Reducing the CO2 concentration in the atmosphere is crucial for limiting climate change.

First of all, current direct air capture technologies still require a lot of renewable energy. At this moment there are only a few places in the world which have a surplus in renewable energy. A WtE produces -partly renewable- energy which can be used in the capture process.

Secondly, the CO2 concentration in the air is in the ppm level while the CO2 concentration in WtE flue gasses is approximately 10%.

Thirdly, the cost per captured ton of CO2 is around $500 dollar for DAC, for WtE this is around a factor 10 lower.

Why is CCUS so cost- intensive and what is needed to make the technology more attractive in this regard?

CCUS is as cost-intensive as any ‘new’ technology can be. As CCUS will be more and more deployed, the cost will naturally decrease. A comprehensive regulatory framework at EU-level will contribute to incentivize investments in the technology, and help to develop a market for ‘recycled’ and stored CO2, for instance. CCUS hubs, meaning large-scale networks for transport, utilization and storage of carbon, are also a way to decrease costs by economies of scale.



One current use of the captured CO2 is enhanced oil recovery. Does that not defeat its purpose?

Historically CO2 has been used for enhanced oil recovery, know-how and technology based on these experiences can now be used for more sustainable storage solutions. Looking forward, an increasing number of alternatives are being developed to utilize and store the CO2 in a more sustainable way.

Where is it best to storage the captured CO2 and what storage capacity is needed? Do all countries have enough storage capacity?



According to the IEA, Permanent underground storage in geological formations is available globally, and the theoretical capacity exceeds the amount of carbon needed to be captured and stored to reach climate neutrality. However, infrastructure must be developed to transport CO2 to those formations, as most WtE plants are not situated close-by. Currently, there is no large-scale network for the transport of CO2 in Europe, but upcoming EU regulation will address this issue. For these sites mineralization could be at least partly a permanent and local storage solution.



How safe is the transport and storage if the captured CO2?



According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), appropriately managed geological reservoirs are safe, and very likely to retain over 99% of the sequestered CO2 for longer than 100 years. Transport, either through ships or pipelines, pose no higher risk than the transport of natural gas or oil.



How do you see the future of CCUS and WtE?



I see it with optimism and envision a future where every WtE is equipped with a CCUS facility. This vision is becoming a reality as I see projects taking off at a fast rate in the Waste-to-Energy. Nevertheless, a solid regulatory framework is needed to ensure the successful implementation of CCUS. Access to transport infrastructure and storage, for instance, will be a key challenge to address as most WtE plants are situated away from geological storage. Clear rules on the certification of captured carbon are also necessary, especially the recognition of the biogenic share of WtE emissions and the potential for the sector to be carbon negative. Access to funding and public support is also pivotal to contribute to the uptake of new projects, and accelerate the deployment of these crucial technologies for the decarbonization of the European industrial sector.