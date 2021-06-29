In Great Britain, for example, he explains, acceptance of thermal recycling has been achieved partly through fiscal pressure. When it came to getting local authorities and companies to recycle their residual waste thermally instead of sending it to landfill, an important but progressive increase in landfill prices (via taxation) was announced: an increase of 10% per year over ten years. Everyone could then calculate when landfilling would no longer pay off and switch over in time. The end result spoke for itself: the landfill share in the UK has fallen from 70% to 17% since 2000 and has been replaced by a mix of resource-from-waste facilities, which recover both material and energy.

And another point needs to be communicated even more strongly to policy-makers, consumers and citizens: the fact that thermal recycling nowadays has nothing to do with the dioxin scandals or open burning on the street experienced in the past, which is occasionally still seen in the odd place today. Quite the opposite, in fact: there are few sectors that have to meet stricter emission requirements than the waste industry.

This is also underlined by Johnny Stuen, Production Director at the Agency for Waste Management in the Norwegian capital of Oslo. “From a technical point of view,” he says, “energy recovery of residual waste is at a very high level, and the so-called advanced thermal treatment technologies will probably not lead to either lower emissions or a better energy yield. So I don’t think we’ll see much change here in the next 20 to 30 years.” With even better filters and with carbon capture systems, he says, the emissions balance could be improved even further, but basically there is only room for small optimisation steps.

“If material recycling is not possible and we don’t have clean monostreams, but mixed material, incineration is the best solution,” emphasises Stuen, and then adds self-critically: “I sometimes think this very essential point is lost in discussions about incineration. We should communicate it much more forcefully.”

If the EU Commission has its way, thermal recycling will be prevented from using the label ‘sustainable’. At least, this is set out in the current delegated act of the Taxonomy Regulation, a key element of the new Green Deal. Technologies that are not explicitly identified as green in the taxonomy will be in a weaker position when it comes to bank loans and also funding.

The idea behind this is simple, possibly too simple: if waste incineration can no longer be funded, the Commission imagines that countries and municipalities will have to find other ways of processing waste. In theory, this will lead to even more recycling, even more waste prevention, and to new and improved methods of disposing of any remaining residual waste.

In practice – and it is no coincidence that this objection is being raised by practitioners – the regulation will create a disastrous lock-in effect as far as landfills are concerned, especially in countries that have not yet developed a waste incineration infrastructure. In the south of the EU – and not just there – there are plenty of these: in Greece, 78% of household waste is still sent to landfill; in Romania, 76%; in Cyprus, 67%; and as much as 92% in Malta.

Already being used successfully in Scandinavia, Germany and Austria, thermal recycling would be a way of achieving more waste separation, and thus automatically more material recycling too, through the upstream collection systems. And a way of disposing of the remainder as safely as possible (while still recovering energy in the process). If building the associated infrastructure becomes financially impossible, however, poorer countries will be forced to continue landfilling on a large scale.

The EU doesn’t want that to happen either, of course. It has therefore announced a target to reduce the proportion of waste sent to landfill to no more than 10% by 2035. But there’s one thing that Brussels isn’t saying: where countries without the option of thermal recycling should send their waste that is not suitable for material recycling. To illegal landfills in the forest?