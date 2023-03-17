As waste generation continues to increase in Europe and globally, the Waste-to-Energy (WtE) sector is working on how to achieve its full potential. A new report by the European Suppliers of Waste-to-Energy Technology (ESWET) demonstrates how the WtE sector can keep improving its sustainability and contribution to the circular economy.



At the heart of this concept is the so-called Integrated Resource-Recovery Facility (IRF). According to ESWET the IRF represents a step-change evolution in waste thermal treatment. ‘Thanks to state-of-the-art European engineering”, said Patrick Clerens, ESWET Secretary-General “new and refurbished plants can now implement innovative technologies to fully recover the non-recyclable”.