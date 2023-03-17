Waste to Energy : ESWET: How to achieve sustainability in Waste to Energy

Mar 17, 2023
Reading time: Less than a minute
With a new report the European Suppliers of Waste to Energy Technologies (ESWET) present their vision of the future for the sector.
Vienna, Austria - July 22, 2009: The most famous District heating in Vienna of artist Hundertwasser in intensive afternoon light in Vienna, Austria.
© travelview - stock.adobe.com

As waste generation continues to increase in Europe and globally, the Waste-to-Energy (WtE) sector is working on how to achieve its full potential. A new report by the European Suppliers of Waste-to-Energy Technology (ESWET) demonstrates how the WtE sector can keep improving its sustainability and contribution to the circular economy.

At the heart of this concept is the so-called Integrated Resource-Recovery Facility (IRF). According to ESWET the IRF represents a step-change evolution in waste thermal treatment. ‘Thanks to state-of-the-art European engineering”, said Patrick Clerens, ESWET Secretary-General “new and refurbished plants can now implement innovative technologies to fully recover the non-recyclable”.

ESWET IRF

The Integrated Resource Recovery Facility

- © ESWET

The IRF not only produces heat and electricity but also partly renewable hydrogen and synthetic fuels, in synergies with carbon capture and utilisation technologies. Additionally, IRF fosters the recovery of secondary raw materials through metals, precious metals, minerals, and even salts with enhanced recovery processes applied to incineration residues.

According to EWSET the IRF is the next step to further address EU environmental challenges posed by non-recyclable waste: fully reaching the decarbonisation potential of residual waste treatment, securing energy & materials in Europe, and finally closing the loop of the circular economy.

Post Date
Mar 17, 2023
Last Update
Mar 17, 2023