What is the definition of chemical recycling?
Here in Europe and for Chemical Recycling Europe we define chemical recycling to be any reprocessing technology that directly affects either the formulation of the polymeric waste or the polymer itself and converts them into chemical substances and/or products whether for the original or other purposes, excluding energy recovery.
Which technologies are used in chemical recycling?
There are a number of different technologies that have arisen to address the problem of plastic waste. These technologies coincide with the various polymer types that are used today and present in the waste stream. For condensation polymers, for example, PET, depolymerization technologies are applied for chemical recycling whereas, for polyolefins, most common in food contact applications and the largest fraction by plastic-type in European waste, thermal-cracking technologies such as pyrolysis, hydrothermal treatment are the technologies best fitting waste streams containing such polymers. Gasification is also regarded as a chemical recycling technology which is also a technology finding its place in the solutions needed.
With chemical recycling, Europe can have lower emissions, less plastic waste, and will be less dependent on fossil-based sources.
When did chemical recycling start?
Good question. Some technologies that are used today for chemical recycling have a history going back to the 1990s. That being said chemical recycling, as we see it today, as an industry has come onto the scene over the past few years and is rapidly scaling up.
What sort of plastics can be recycled through chemical recycling?
Chemically and technically speaking, almost all plastics used today can be chemically recycled and the reason there are different types of chemical recycling technologies is because there are different kinds of polymers with different chemistries.
What are the advantages and disadvantages of chemical recycling?
Chemical recycling is one part of the overall solution to the problem of plastic waste, and to increase circularity, and is a source of RECYCLED CONTENT for the emerging circular value chain. With chemical recycling, Europe can have lower emissions, less plastic waste, and will be less dependent on fossil-based sources.
Do you see it as a competitor to mechanical recycling?
No. Chemical recycling is not in competition with mechanical recycling. We stand with mechanical recycling as part of the solution to the problem of plastic waste. We adhere to the waste hierarchy and complement the mix of solutions to the problem. Clearly, considering the millions of tons of plastic waste going to the unfavorable end-of-life outcomes, more is needed in our tool kit. Thanks to the foresight of Europe, we have a hotbed of innovation in chemical recycling, here in Europe.
As an industry association, we are working hard to support the definition and implementation of Mass Balance for chemical recycling.
Is it economically feasible?
Yes. The companies involved in chemical recycling are obviously involved in part because they see viable businesses today and in the years ahead. It is important though for Europe (Institutions in particular) to keep its eye on the ball of circularity, reduction of fossil-based plastics, and innovations around the developing circular value chain. One of the strengths of Europe is its ability to keep a long-term view and focus in order to achieve long-term objectives.
Frequently voiced criticisms of chemical recycling are the high energy consumption and high emissions. What do you say to this?
Again, chemical recycling is not monolithic, there are different technologies to address different polymer waste streams. What is relevant is to compare chemical recycling to current End of Life options to see where it can make things better in terms of footprint, circularity, and replacement of fossil-based plastics.
How much of the plastic waste is already chemically recycled?
Clearly not as much as what will be needed. As of the second half of 2022, the total chemical recycling capacities for all plastics and technologies amounted to around 100,000 tons. By 2025 this is expected to increase by an order of magnitude to around 1.2 million tons. This is good, impressive and encouraging. We are on our way.
How are the technologies developing?
Technologies are developing to become more cost competitive, they are developing to accommodate specific waste stream compositions (often proprietary), improve energy efficiency, etc. As a veteran in technology within the plastics value chain it is exciting to see this happening.
What impact will or would new proposed regulations such as the Packaging Waste Directive, the EU Plastics strategy, and new waste shipment rules have on the industry?
What is of key importance in PPWR is changing the deadline for defining and putting in place so-called Mass Balance accounting from 2026 to as soon as possible. We think that this will happen albeit with the leading edge of this coming first delegation act of SUP. As an industry association, we are working hard to support the definition and implementation of Mass Balance for chemical recycling. We are encouraged by what has recently been made known, from the PPWR of late November 2022 to the recent JRC reports involving topics from LCA to Mass Balance. We as an industry will keep engaged, focusing much on Mass Balance at the European and Member State levels.
How do you see the future of chemical recycling?
Chemical recycling (the family of technologies making up the industry) is a critical part of the solution for plastic waste, increasing circularity, replacing fossil-based plastics, net zero, and the realization of the European circular economy.