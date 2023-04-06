When did chemical recycling start?

Good question. Some technologies that are used today for chemical recycling have a history going back to the 1990s. That being said chemical recycling, as we see it today, as an industry has come onto the scene over the past few years and is rapidly scaling up.



What sort of plastics can be recycled through chemical recycling?

Chemically and technically speaking, almost all plastics used today can be chemically recycled and the reason there are different types of chemical recycling technologies is because there are different kinds of polymers with different chemistries.



What are the advantages and disadvantages of chemical recycling?



Chemical recycling is one part of the overall solution to the problem of plastic waste, and to increase circularity, and is a source of RECYCLED CONTENT for the emerging circular value chain. With chemical recycling, Europe can have lower emissions, less plastic waste, and will be less dependent on fossil-based sources.



Do you see it as a competitor to mechanical recycling?

No. Chemical recycling is not in competition with mechanical recycling. We stand with mechanical recycling as part of the solution to the problem of plastic waste. We adhere to the waste hierarchy and complement the mix of solutions to the problem. Clearly, considering the millions of tons of plastic waste going to the unfavorable end-of-life outcomes, more is needed in our tool kit. Thanks to the foresight of Europe, we have a hotbed of innovation in chemical recycling, here in Europe.

