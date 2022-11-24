Oslo, Norway

The Klemetsrud plant owned and operated by Celsio treats 365,000 tonnes of residual waste from the Oslo area. It is Norway’s largest WtE facility, producing 152 GWh of electricity and 835 GWh of district heating per year. Hafslund Oslo Celsio will be connected to it and so will become the first full-scale carbon capture and storage (CCS) WtE plant in Europe in 2026. The CCS plant will capture 400,000 tonnes of CO2 when running (90 per cent of the plant’s emissions) for permanent geological storage below the seabed. The technology is supplied by EPC contractor Technip Energies.



As around half the waste is of biological origin, the plant will even be carbon negative, capturing and storing both fossil and biogenic CO2.