For the first time, waste is officially on the agenda of the COP Presidency . And this year’s climate conference held in Baku, Azerbaijan, included a number of events that discussed the potential of waste management to help mitigate climate change.

Methane contributes to half a degree of current warming and has 80 times the warming effect of CO2 over 20 years. According to the Global Methane Pledge, founded at COP26, to keep the 1.5°C limit within reach, methane emissions must drop by 30–60% by 2030 alongside CO2 reductions.

ISWA’s delegation hosted 15 sessions in the Green Zone, addressing many aspects of sustainable waste and resource management – from food waste, closing dumpsites and activating social enterprise within the sector to investing in innovation and clean marine environments.

With ISWA’s publication from earlier this year, the Global Waste Management Outlook 2 (GMWO2024), in hand, ISWA’s message and mission was clear. Research published in GWMO2024 shows that waste generation will continue to grow. To address this issue, ISWA’s Declaration for COP29 focused on four topics:

Circular waste and resource management to address the triple planetary crisis

Organic waste management towards a low-carbon future

Set global waste and resource management goals

Structure financing models and funding mechanisms

