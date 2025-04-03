In addition to technical progress, a new chapter has also begun at Lindner Washtech on the management level. Harald Hoffmann, founder, visionary and driving force, handed over sole management of the company in January 2025 to Georg Krenn, who has been managing director of Lindner Washtech Engineering for the past 10 years. "With Georg Krenn, the company is gaining an experienced manager who has been with Lindner Washtech from the very beginning. As head of the research and development department, he has helped to develop a substantial part of our product portfolio and knows our customers and the global recycling market extremely well," says Harald Hoffmann. Hoffmann himself will work with the sales team to support customers around the world and continue to develop Lindner washing systems and lines in terms of process optimisation, equal and up-cycling. "Harald Hoffmann has made a lasting mark on the plastics industry with his ideas and strategic direction, and has driven the positive development of the brand," says Manuel Lindner, owner and recycling pioneer of the company of the same name. "We are delighted that Harald will continue to be an integral part of our team with his expertise and knowledge of the market in his role as Senior Advisor Global Sales."

Hoffmann responds: "I would particularly like to thank Manuel Lindner for the trust he has placed in me. This success story would not have been possible without this support and without our wonderful colleagues. The Erema Group's contribution has further strengthened the company. I look forward to staying in touch with our customers in my new role," says Hoffmann.